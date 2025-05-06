Vonovia SE: Bright 2025 Outlook Fuels Succession Strategy

Vonovia SE appointed Luka Mucic as the new CEO, succeeding Rolf Buch at the end of 2025 after his 12-year tenure.

The company reported a 15.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025, reaching €698.5 million, driven by strong non-rental segment contributions.

Vonovia confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, targeting approximately 30% EBITDA growth by 2028, with significant investments planned.

The property portfolio's market value increased by 0.4% to around €82.3 billion, with a pro forma debt ratio of 45.0%.

The vacancy rate for the property portfolio stood at 2.1%, with a notable increase in customer satisfaction reflected in a new all-time high Customer Satisfaction Index.

Vonovia plans to double investments to up to €2 billion by 2028, focusing on expanding its Value-add, Development, and Recurring Sales segments.

The next important date, Interim report for the first quarter of 2025, at Vonovia is on 07.05.2025.

