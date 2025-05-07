Klöckner & Co Kicks Off 2025 Strong, Eyes Bright Q2 Future

Klöckner & Co reported a 2.7% increase in shipments in Q1 2025 compared to the same quarter in the previous year, reaching 1.2 million metric tons.

Sales in Q1 2025 were €1.7 billion, slightly below the previous year's level due to price movements.

EBITDA before material special effects was €42 million in Q1 2025, higher than the previous quarter and equal to the same quarter of the previous year.

The company completed the sale of its Brazilian country organization, focusing on higher value-added business in North America and the DACH region.

Klöckner & Co expects EBITDA before material special effects of €60 million to €90 million for Q2 2025, significantly higher than the previous quarter and the same quarter of the previous year.

The company aims to become the leading service center and metal processing company in North America and Europe by 2030, with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth.

