Klöckner & Co Kicks Off 2025 Strong, Eyes Bright Q2 Future
Klöckner & Co's Q1 2025 results showcase a strategic shift and robust growth, setting the stage for a promising future. With a keen eye on sustainable growth, Klöckner & Co is poised to redefine its industry standing by 2030.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Klöckner & Co reported a 2.7% increase in shipments in Q1 2025 compared to the same quarter in the previous year, reaching 1.2 million metric tons.
- Sales in Q1 2025 were €1.7 billion, slightly below the previous year's level due to price movements.
- EBITDA before material special effects was €42 million in Q1 2025, higher than the previous quarter and equal to the same quarter of the previous year.
- The company completed the sale of its Brazilian country organization, focusing on higher value-added business in North America and the DACH region.
- Klöckner & Co expects EBITDA before material special effects of €60 million to €90 million for Q2 2025, significantly higher than the previous quarter and the same quarter of the previous year.
- The company aims to become the leading service center and metal processing company in North America and Europe by 2030, with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Kloeckner is on 07.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.219,37PKT (+0,20 %).
-7,88 %
+3,90 %
+13,39 %
+29,96 %
+9,42 %
-33,27 %
+106,07 %
-14,30 %
-57,93 %
ISIN:DE000KC01000WKN:KC0100
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte