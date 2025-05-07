Berentzen Group's Profitable Start: Q1/2025 Interim Report Released

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published its Q1/2025 Interim Report, showing consolidated revenues of EUR 39.0 million, down from EUR 40.9 million in Q1/2024.

Consolidated EBIT for Q1/2025 was EUR 1.2 million, slightly lower than EUR 1.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The decline in revenues is primarily due to the sale of the Grüneberg site and the discontinuation of its regional mineral water business.

The Berentzen and Mio Mio brands experienced positive revenue growth, with Berentzen products up over 10% and Mio Mio products nearly 9%.

The company plans various initiatives for 2025 to enhance revenue growth and profitability, including successful product launches and marketing campaigns.

Berentzen Group forecasts consolidated revenues for 2025 to be between EUR 180.0 million and 190.0 million, with EBIT expected between EUR 10.0 and 12.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 07.05.2025.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,4300EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.

