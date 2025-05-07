ZEAL Network Soars in 2025: Revenue & Customer Base Surge
ZEAL Network SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a company on the rise, with soaring revenues, a booming customer base, and strategic growth in key sectors.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL Network SE reported a 42% increase in group revenue, reaching €51.1 million in Q1 2025.
- EBITDA nearly doubled to €17.7 million, a 89% increase compared to the previous year.
- The customer base grew by 13%, totaling 1,507 thousand active customers.
- Gross margin from lotteries improved to 17.1%, up from 13.0% in the previous year.
- Revenue from the lottery business increased by 41% to €45.2 million, despite a weak jackpot situation.
- The games business saw a 56% revenue growth, reaching €3.4 million, with over 400 titles in the portfolio.
The next important date, Publication of the Q1 quarterly report, at ZEAL Network is on 07.05.2025.
The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 47,60EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,84 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000ZEAL241WKN:ZEAL24
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten.
