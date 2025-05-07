ZEAL Network Soars in 2025: Revenue & Customer Base Surge

ZEAL Network SE reported a 42% increase in group revenue, reaching €51.1 million in Q1 2025.

EBITDA nearly doubled to €17.7 million, a 89% increase compared to the previous year.

The customer base grew by 13%, totaling 1,507 thousand active customers.

Gross margin from lotteries improved to 17.1%, up from 13.0% in the previous year.

Revenue from the lottery business increased by 41% to €45.2 million, despite a weak jackpot situation.

The games business saw a 56% revenue growth, reaching €3.4 million, with over 400 titles in the portfolio.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 47,60EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,84 % since publication.





