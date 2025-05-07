AUTO1 Group Shines: Record Q1 Results Amid Surging Demand

AUTO1 Group reported record results in Q1 2025, with 204,046 units sold, a 24.6% increase year over year.

The company achieved a record gross profit of EUR 236.4 million, up 45.1% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a record EUR 58.1 million, a 241.9% increase year over year.

The Merchant segment sold 182,062 vehicles, generating EUR 1.6 billion in revenue, with a gross profit of EUR 180.3 million.

The Retail business Autohero sold 21,984 units, generating EUR 382.4 million in revenue, with a gross profit of EUR 56.1 million.

AUTO1 Group increased its full-year gross profit guidance to EUR 845 - 905 million and adjusted EBITDA target to EUR 150 - 180 million.

The next important date, Q1 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 07.05.2025.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 24,150EUR and was up +5,27 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,90 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.330,37PKT (-1,08 %).





