AUTO1 Group Shines: Record Q1 Results Amid Surging Demand
AUTO1 Group has set new benchmarks in the automotive industry with its outstanding Q1 2025 performance. With a remarkable 24.6% increase in units sold and a 45.1% surge in gross profit, the company is on a record-breaking trajectory. The Merchant segment alone sold 182,062 vehicles, while Autohero's retail arm contributed significantly with 21,984 units sold. Looking ahead, AUTO1 Group has confidently raised its full-year profit and EBITDA targets, signaling continued growth and success.
- AUTO1 Group reported record results in Q1 2025, with 204,046 units sold, a 24.6% increase year over year.
- The company achieved a record gross profit of EUR 236.4 million, up 45.1% year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached a record EUR 58.1 million, a 241.9% increase year over year.
- The Merchant segment sold 182,062 vehicles, generating EUR 1.6 billion in revenue, with a gross profit of EUR 180.3 million.
- The Retail business Autohero sold 21,984 units, generating EUR 382.4 million in revenue, with a gross profit of EUR 56.1 million.
- AUTO1 Group increased its full-year gross profit guidance to EUR 845 - 905 million and adjusted EBITDA target to EUR 150 - 180 million.
The next important date, Q1 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 07.05.2025.
The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 24,150EUR and was up +5,27 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,90 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.330,37PKT (-1,08 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.