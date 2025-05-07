Exasol's Q1 2025 Results & Strategy Revealed: On Track for Success
Exasol's strategic focus pays off with significant ARR growth in key sectors, boosting financial performance and setting a promising outlook for 2025.
- Strong growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in focus-verticals, with a 14.6% increase compared to Q1 2024, raising the ARR share of focus verticals to 61% from 52% in Q1 2024.
- Overall Group ARR slightly declined by 2.2% to EUR 40.0 million, mainly due to contract downsell in non-focus verticals.
- Improved financial performance with EBITDA increasing to EUR 1.3 million and Net Income reaching EUR 1.0 million, influenced by one-time hardware and service revenues.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 23.2 million from EUR 15.0 million by the end of 2024.
- Revenue increased by 25.3% to EUR 12.4 million, including EUR 2.9 million billed on a one-time basis for hardware and services.
- Exasol confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting mid-single-digit percentage growth in ARR and revenue, and at least 50% growth in EBITDA to EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.
