    Exasol's Q1 2025 Results & Strategy Revealed: On Track for Success

    Exasol's strategic focus pays off with significant ARR growth in key sectors, boosting financial performance and setting a promising outlook for 2025.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Strong growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in focus-verticals, with a 14.6% increase compared to Q1 2024, raising the ARR share of focus verticals to 61% from 52% in Q1 2024.
    • Overall Group ARR slightly declined by 2.2% to EUR 40.0 million, mainly due to contract downsell in non-focus verticals.
    • Improved financial performance with EBITDA increasing to EUR 1.3 million and Net Income reaching EUR 1.0 million, influenced by one-time hardware and service revenues.
    • Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 23.2 million from EUR 15.0 million by the end of 2024.
    • Revenue increased by 25.3% to EUR 12.4 million, including EUR 2.9 million billed on a one-time basis for hardware and services.
    • Exasol confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting mid-single-digit percentage growth in ARR and revenue, and at least 50% growth in EBITDA to EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.

    The next important date, Report on Business Development 3M 2025, at EXASOL is on 07.05.2025.

    The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 3,2300EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.


    EXASOL

    ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9WKN:A0LR9G





    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
