Exasol's Q1 2025 Results & Strategy Revealed: On Track for Success

Strong growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in focus-verticals, with a 14.6% increase compared to Q1 2024, raising the ARR share of focus verticals to 61% from 52% in Q1 2024.

Overall Group ARR slightly declined by 2.2% to EUR 40.0 million, mainly due to contract downsell in non-focus verticals.

Improved financial performance with EBITDA increasing to EUR 1.3 million and Net Income reaching EUR 1.0 million, influenced by one-time hardware and service revenues.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 23.2 million from EUR 15.0 million by the end of 2024.

Revenue increased by 25.3% to EUR 12.4 million, including EUR 2.9 million billed on a one-time basis for hardware and services.

Exasol confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting mid-single-digit percentage growth in ARR and revenue, and at least 50% growth in EBITDA to EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.

The next important date, Report on Business Development 3M 2025, at EXASOL is on 07.05.2025.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 3,2300EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.





