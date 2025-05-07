Masterflex Soars: Record EBIT Growth in Q1 2025!

Masterflex SE experienced a 5.1% increase in group revenue in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 27.5 million compared to EUR 26.2 million in Q1 2024.

Operating EBIT reached a record level of EUR 4.5 million, a 5.4% increase from EUR 4.3 million in Q1 2024, with a stable EBIT margin of 16.3%.

The order backlog slightly increased to EUR 20.3 million as of March 31, 2025, from EUR 19.8 million at the end of 2024.

The outlook for 2025 is confirmed, with expected revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million.

Masterflex is focusing on growth projects, including expanding production capacity in the aviation sector with a new plant in Morocco and launching biodegradable hoses.

Consolidated net income rose by 7.1% to EUR 3.0 million, and earnings per share increased to EUR 0.32, up from EUR 0.30 in Q1 2024.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Masterflex is on 07.05.2025.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 10,065EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,83 % since publication.





