Masterflex Soars: Record EBIT Growth in Q1 2025!
Masterflex SE kicks off 2025 with a robust start, showcasing impressive growth and ambitious plans for the future.
- Masterflex SE experienced a 5.1% increase in group revenue in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 27.5 million compared to EUR 26.2 million in Q1 2024.
- Operating EBIT reached a record level of EUR 4.5 million, a 5.4% increase from EUR 4.3 million in Q1 2024, with a stable EBIT margin of 16.3%.
- The order backlog slightly increased to EUR 20.3 million as of March 31, 2025, from EUR 19.8 million at the end of 2024.
- The outlook for 2025 is confirmed, with expected revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million.
- Masterflex is focusing on growth projects, including expanding production capacity in the aviation sector with a new plant in Morocco and launching biodegradable hoses.
- Consolidated net income rose by 7.1% to EUR 3.0 million, and earnings per share increased to EUR 0.32, up from EUR 0.30 in Q1 2024.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Masterflex is on 07.05.2025.
The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 10,065EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,83 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005492938WKN:549293
