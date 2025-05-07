HENSOLDT's Q1 2025: Soaring Orders and Revenue Growth!

HENSOLDT reported a strong first quarter in 2025 with an increase in order intake to EUR 701 million and revenue growth to EUR 395 million.

The order backlog reached a record level of EUR 6,929 million, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA was slightly lower at EUR 30 million compared to EUR 33 million in the previous year.

The company successfully completed financial restructuring, optimizing its capital structure and ensuring long-term financial stability.

HENSOLDT confirmed its positive outlook for 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 2,500 to 2,600 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18%.

The Optronics segment saw a significant revenue increase of 34%, while the Sensors segment experienced growth in order intake and revenue despite a slight decline in adjusted EBITDA.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2025, at HENSOLDT is on 07.05.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.330,37PKT (-1,08 %).





