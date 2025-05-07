Evotec Secures $2.5M to Innovate TB Treatments!

Evotec SE received a $2.5 million grant from the Gates Foundation to develop next-generation tuberculosis treatments.

The grant supports the ongoing partnership between Evotec and the Gates Foundation, focusing on reducing treatment duration and overcoming drug resistance.

The funding will help Evotec use its integrated TB platform to accelerate the development of transformative TB treatments.

Tuberculosis remains a major global health challenge, with 10.6 million cases and 1.6 million deaths in 2021, and multidrug-resistant TB posing significant treatment difficulties.

Evotec is a life science company that integrates breakthrough science with AI-powered platforms to accelerate drug discovery and development.

Evotec collaborates with top pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and academic institutions, focusing on key therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, and immunology.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Evotec is on 03.06.2025.

