Leifheit AG: Q1 2025 Strategy & Forecast Confirmed!

Leifheit AG reported a group turnover of EUR 63.7 million in Q1 2025, a 3.3% decrease compared to Q1 2024.

Group EBIT for the same period was EUR 3.1 million, affected by foreign currency results and a prior year's one-off compensation payment.

The gross margin improved to 45.6%, up 0.9 percentage points, due to productivity and efficiency enhancements.

Free cash flow was negative at EUR -7.2 million, attributed to seasonal effects and increased investments in production capacity.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting turnover growth of 2% to 4%, EBIT between EUR 15 million to EUR 17 million, and positive free cash flow in the upper single-digit million euro range.

Leifheit completed its share buyback program for 2024, acquiring 397,145 treasury shares, totaling 8.71% of its share capital.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Leifheit is on 07.05.2025.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 21,950EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,91 % since publication.





