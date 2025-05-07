Leifheit AG: Q1 2025 Strategy & Forecast Confirmed!
Leifheit AG navigates Q1 2025 with a slight turnover dip but eyes future growth, bolstered by strategic investments and an optimistic forecast.
- Leifheit AG reported a group turnover of EUR 63.7 million in Q1 2025, a 3.3% decrease compared to Q1 2024.
- Group EBIT for the same period was EUR 3.1 million, affected by foreign currency results and a prior year's one-off compensation payment.
- The gross margin improved to 45.6%, up 0.9 percentage points, due to productivity and efficiency enhancements.
- Free cash flow was negative at EUR -7.2 million, attributed to seasonal effects and increased investments in production capacity.
- The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting turnover growth of 2% to 4%, EBIT between EUR 15 million to EUR 17 million, and positive free cash flow in the upper single-digit million euro range.
- Leifheit completed its share buyback program for 2024, acquiring 397,145 treasury shares, totaling 8.71% of its share capital.
