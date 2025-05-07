    StartseiteAktienSchweizer Electronic AktieNachrichten zu Schweizer Electronic
    Schweizer Electronic AG: Business Growth in Q1 2025

    Schweizer Electronic AG's Q1 2025 results showcase impressive growth and strategic agility, with revenue climbing 14.9% from the previous quarter, driven by strong Asian partnerships and automotive sales.

    Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
    • Revenue for Schweizer Electronic AG in Q1 2025 reached EUR 39.4 million, marking a 14.9% increase from the previous quarter and slightly above the same quarter in 2024.
    • Sales through the Asian partner network compensated for a decline in in-house production sales, with trading goods increasing by 71.7% compared to Q1 2024.
    • Revenue from automotive customers rose by 6.5% to EUR 33.3 million, representing 84.7% of total revenue in Q1 2025.
    • The order backlog at the end of Q1 2025 was EUR 229.8 million, up from EUR 220.4 million at the end of 2024.
    • EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR -1.5 million, with measures to increase efficiency and reduce costs leading to an 8.5% reduction in selling and administrative expenses.
    • The forecast for 2025 remains unchanged, with expected sales between EUR 130 million and EUR 165 million and EBITDA between EUR +3 million and EUR +8 million, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

    The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 3,6200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


