Schweizer Electronic AG: Business Growth in Q1 2025

Revenue for Schweizer Electronic AG in Q1 2025 reached EUR 39.4 million, marking a 14.9% increase from the previous quarter and slightly above the same quarter in 2024.

Sales through the Asian partner network compensated for a decline in in-house production sales, with trading goods increasing by 71.7% compared to Q1 2024.

Revenue from automotive customers rose by 6.5% to EUR 33.3 million, representing 84.7% of total revenue in Q1 2025.

The order backlog at the end of Q1 2025 was EUR 229.8 million, up from EUR 220.4 million at the end of 2024.

EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR -1.5 million, with measures to increase efficiency and reduce costs leading to an 8.5% reduction in selling and administrative expenses.

The forecast for 2025 remains unchanged, with expected sales between EUR 130 million and EUR 165 million and EBITDA between EUR +3 million and EUR +8 million, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 3,6200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






