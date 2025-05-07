Schaeffler's Strong Start Sets the Tone for 2025!

Schaeffler's Q1 2025 revenue was 5.9 billion euros, a 2.9% decrease at constant currency compared to the previous year.

The EBIT margin before special items remained stable at 4.7%, consistent with the prior year.

E-Mobility division saw a 9.6% revenue increase at constant currency, with a first-quarter order intake of 3.0 billion euros.

Free cash flow before M&A activities improved to -155 million euros from -272 million euros in the previous year.

Schaeffler confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting 23 to 25 billion euros in revenue and an EBIT margin of 3 to 5%.

The company had 113,682 employees as of March 31, 2025, and maintained its earnings quality despite challenging market conditions.

