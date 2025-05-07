Schaeffler's Strong Start Sets the Tone for 2025!
Schaeffler's Q1 2025 performance highlights its resilience and strategic growth, particularly in the E-Mobility sector, while maintaining financial stability and a strong workforce.
- Schaeffler's Q1 2025 revenue was 5.9 billion euros, a 2.9% decrease at constant currency compared to the previous year.
- The EBIT margin before special items remained stable at 4.7%, consistent with the prior year.
- E-Mobility division saw a 9.6% revenue increase at constant currency, with a first-quarter order intake of 3.0 billion euros.
- Free cash flow before M&A activities improved to -155 million euros from -272 million euros in the previous year.
- Schaeffler confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting 23 to 25 billion euros in revenue and an EBIT margin of 3 to 5%.
- The company had 113,682 employees as of March 31, 2025, and maintained its earnings quality despite challenging market conditions.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Schaeffler is on 07.05.2025.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 3,7930EUR and was up +0,61 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8080EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.234,86PKT (+0,10 %).
ISIN:DE000SHA0019WKN:SHA001
