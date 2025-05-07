    StartseiteAktienMHP Hotel AktieNachrichten zu MHP Hotel

    MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • MHP Hotel AG erwartet FY24 EBITDA von 10-10,5 Mio. EUR.
    • Fokus auf Premium-Segment zeigt starke Marktposition.
    • BUY-Empfehlung mit Kursziel von 3,00 EUR bleibt.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - from NuWays AG

    07.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to MHP Hotel AG

    Company Name: MHP Hotel AG
    ISIN: DE000A3E5C24

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 07.05.2025
    Target price: EUR 3.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Strong beat on the bottom-line; chg.

    Topic: Yesterday, MHP released an ad-hoc stating that FY24 EBITDA is expected significantly stronger than previously anticipated. Moreover, management hinted for continuous portfolio expansion. In detail:

    For FY24, management now expects an EBITDA in the range of EUR 10.0-10.5m. This represents a 14% beat at mid-point compared to the old guidance of around EUR 9m, which the company put out in December. Given the implied FY24e sales (derived from quarterly hotel performance updates) of EUR 160m, this implies a margin of 6.3%, marking a steep 5.5pp yoy improvement.

    In our view, this is a strong confirmation of the operating strength of MHP's business model, which is seen to thrive further on the back of strong ADR's and solid occupancy rates. It also shows, that the company's clear focus on the premium- and luxury-segment is paying off, as we observe a continuous outperformance compared to midscale and economy hotels.

    Against this backdrop, management also confirmed the FY25 guidance of EUR 180m sales (eNuW: EUR 185m) and EUR 15m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 15.0m/ EUR 10m adj. EBITDA excl. key-money payments), implying a 13% yoy top-line increase and an 8.3% EBITDA margin.

    Strategic expansion. In a corporate news following the ad-hoc, management stated that it is currently reviewing the increase of existing financing capabilities for further growth investments given the appealing opportunities provided by the ongoing consolidation of the European and especially DACH hotel market. In our view, expanding the portfolio during the current window of opportunity is absolutely sensible. Especially the numerous prominent insolvencies that we observed recently should put market leading players like MHP in a strong position to take over and reposition hotels in central locations of the company's key markets. Mind you, that we do not include any portfolio expansion in our model. Hence, every hotel added is providing upside to our estimates.

    On this basis as well as given the currently undemanding valuation (5.3x EV/adj. EBITDA FY25e), we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 3.00 based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32488.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2131584 07.05.2025 CET/CEST

    Rating: BUY
