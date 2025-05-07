Original-Research
MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
- MLP SE: Q1 Ergebnisse am 15. Mai, solider Start 2025.
- Umsatzsteigerung von 8% auf 307 Mio. EUR erwartet.
- BUY Empfehlung, Kursziel 13,00 EUR in 12 Monaten.
Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
07.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
Company Name: MLP SE
ISIN: DE0006569908
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 07.05.2025
Target price: EUR 13.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Q1 preview: Improving RE to drive a solid start into 2025
Topic: MLP will publish Q1 results on 15th May, which should show a solid start into the year. In detail:
Total sales are seen to grow by 8% yoy to EUR 307m, which should be driven by an expected rebound in real estate (sales from RE Brokerage: EUR 14m, up 358% yoy) and accompanied by a sales growth from Loans and Mortgages. Furthermore, we expect Non-Life Insurance brokerage to pick up momentum again and grow by 8% yoy to EUR 105m sales, based on the strong growth of MLP's insurance portfolio volume (FY'24: EUR 751m, +9% yoy). On the other hand, sales from Wealth Management should show less momentum (eNuW: EUR 90m sales, +4% yoy), weakened by the volatile capital market dynamics visible in Q1 but supported by a higher AuM base of EUR 62.5bn (eNuW; +5% yoy; -1% qoq). Unsurprisingly, we expect Interest Income to decline by 9% yoy to EUR 20m sales, due to recent ECB rate cuts, however still at comfortable levels.
EBIT is expected to grow by 13% yoy to EUR 42m (13.6% margin, up 0.6pp yoy), mainly due to the slight change in revenue and thus cost mix. First, Deutschland.Immobilien (with a negative EUR 4.2m
EBIT in Q1'24), is now expected break even (eNuW: EUR 0m EBIT), as MLP should have reduced RE development
significantly and incurred less sales and also much lower development costs. Secondly, the lower interest rate environment should have a slight effect on MLP Banking AG's still solid EBIT margin (eNuW: 23.2%, down 2.2pp yoy). Here MLP has also reduced the interest rate paid to customer on overnight (1% p.a vs. prev.1.5%) and time deposits (1.75% p.a. vs. prev. 2.75%), which should protect the net interest margin. Thirdly, FERI should report only minor performance fees of EUR 1m (eNuW; vs. EUR 3.8m in Q1'24) which should have also left a mark on profitability, with an expected EBIT margin of 11.1% (down 1.8pp yoy). However, by excluding the performance fees, underlying profitability (EBIT margin ex performance fees) at FERI should have risen by 0.9pp yoy to 10.2%, thanks to a higher AuM base and thus economies of scale and operating leverage. Finally, Industrial Brokerage should report a 7% higher EBIT of EUR 10m (55.6% margin, +0.2pp yoy), on the back of better cross selling within the MLP group.
MLP's diversified business model should once again prove, that MLP is able to show stable growth and sound margins. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and confirm MLP's position in our NuWays Alpha List with an unchanged PT of EUR 13.00, based on SOTP and FCFY'25e.
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur MLP Aktie
Die MLP Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,37 % und einem Kurs von 8,11 auf Tradegate (07. Mai 2025, 08:49 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der MLP Aktie um +1,38 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +19,26 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von MLP bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 895,45 Mio..
MLP zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3600. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 4,4800 %.
Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 13,000EUR.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu MLP - 656990 - DE0006569908
MLP Massenflucht der \"Wiesloecher\"?
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über MLP. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Gut so !
Das Interview mit dem CFO liest sich recht selbstbewusst und wenn wirklich das erste
Quartal weiter an Bedeutung gewinnt werden wir dies am 15.05. mit dem Quartalsbericht
für das erste Quartal 2025 gut nachvollziehen können.
MLP läuft seit einiger Zeit "wie auf Schienen" schön bergauf....... bitte nicht den Fuß vom
Gaspedal nehmen, dann sehen wir im Juni 2025 spätestens die 8 vor dem Komma beim Kurs.
Betreutes Vermögen Ende 2024: 63,1 Milliarden € (2023: 57 Mill.)
Familienkunden Ende 2024: 591.000 (2023: 580000)
Sachversicherungsvol.Ende 2024: 751 Millionen € (2023: 687 Mio)
Firmenkunden Ende 2024: 28.000 (2023: 27400 )
Fundamental ist dies ohnehin absolut gerechtfertigt, schönes Wachstum
in den Bereichen.
Hier der Bericht in der PLATOW Börse.
Quelle: https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-03/64838059-mlp-cfo-loose-die-wachstumsraten-werden-hoch-bleiben-038.htm
Dividendenausschüttung von rund 60 % des Ergebnisses, hier mit 0,36 €/Aktie
(Vorjahr bei 0,30 €/Aktie).
Nehmen wir ein Gewinnwachstum für 2025 um rund 10 % auf 0,71 €/Aktie und 0,78 €/Aktie für
2026 an, dann kann bereits gegen Ende der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2025 aus meiner Sicht ein zweistelliger
Aktienkurs erwartet werden.
Bei Erreichen eines EPS von 0,78 € / Aktie in 2026 bildet ein dann erreichter Kurs in Höhe von
10,-- € je Aktie ein KGV von rund 12,8 ab. Börse rennt ja normalerweise gut ein
halbes- bis ein Jahr voraus.
Heute liegt der Kurs um 7,20 €, d.h. ich sehe bis Jahresende durchaus Chancen für eine weitere
Steigerung um fast 40% !
Die Story stimmt, das Geschäftsmodell stimmt und ist breit aufgestellt, die Bilanz ist stark,
das Management ist erfahren und integer und die Dividende, die dann 2026 auf rund 0,47 € (steuerfrei)
steigen kann, stimmt auch.
Das Management will im März 2025 ehrgeizige Ziele mit der Agenda 2028 liefern !
Also so sehe ich das, schauen wir mal Ende Dezember 2025.....ohne "schwarzen" Schwan ist dies
hier absolut möglich.