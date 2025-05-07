Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

07.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Nabaltec AG

ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 07.05.2025

Target price: EUR 24.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



FY24 marked by strong op. CF; soft start into FY25



2024 figures inline with prelims. To recap: FY24 sales grew by 1.7% yoy to EUR 203.6m, largely driven by higher sales volumes of fine hydroxides and viscosity optimized hydroxides (sales +100% yoy to EUR 10.2m), which compensated for weaker demand for boehmite (-25% yoy to only EUR 12.5m due to lacklustre EV demand across Europe and the absence of notable cell and separator production capacities) and Specialty Alumina (41% refractory share, 11% on group level) as well as generally lower sales prices. While Functional Fillers grew its top-line by 4%, Specialty Alumina recorded a 3.8% decline.



At 10.8%, the EBIT margin increased by 1.7pp yoy; EUR 22.3m absolute EBIT. Thanks to the good operational performance coupled with working capital improvements (wc/sales -3.4pp to 17.8%), the operating cash flow stood at EUR 35.2m, sufficient to cover the company's growth investments (EUR 32m capex).

Soft start into the year. Nabaltec also released Q1 prelims with sales growing 1.2% yoy to EUR 54.7m and an EBIT of EUR 4m, a 7.5% margin (-1.8pp yoy) as higher input costs (gas, electricity and labour) weighed on profitability. Yet, improvements are seen to gradually materialize throughout the year thanks to the announced selling price increases that will be implemented from Q2 onwards (eNuW: ~ 3.5%).



Cautious FY25 guidance. Due to the expected gradual improvements outlined above, management's expectations of 3-5%

FY25 sales growth (eNuW: 5.7%) and an EBIT margin of 7-9% (eNuW: 9.7%) look conservative.



Potential tailwinds from Germany's EUR 1tn spending bazooka. On March 4th, election winner Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democrats (CDU) as well as the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) discussed a EUR 500bn special fund for infrastructure investments over the coming 10 years, next to a sizeable fund for defense. With 25% of group sales being directly tied to Germany (Europe 76%) and construction being the most important end market, this could turn into a notable tailwind.

Valuation remains low. Nabaltec is trading at a 12% discount to its book value, while the company offers a strong balance sheet and good free cash flow yield, even in a macro-economically challenging year. We continue to regard to stock to be mispriced and confirm our BUY rating with a EUR 24 PT (old: EUR 25) based on FCFY 2025.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32486.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2131580 07.05.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Nabaltec Aktie Die Nabaltec Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,32 % und einem Kurs von 15,50 auf Tradegate (07. Mai 2025, 09:02 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Nabaltec Aktie um -0,96 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,01 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Nabaltec bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 132,44 Mio.. Nabaltec zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,2800. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,7700 %.



Rating: BUY

Analyst:

