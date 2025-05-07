mVISE AG: Triumphant AGM 2025

mVISE AG held a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 6, 2025, with over 99% approval for all agenda items.

The company reported the most successful financial years in its history for 2023 and 2024, despite lower sales.

CEO Ralf Thomas highlighted a significant increase in EBITDA margin, approximately 400% compared to pre-2023 levels.

mVISE is exploring three strategic options for future development, allowing for a self-determined choice in direction.

Complete debt relief is deemed essential for pursuing the preferred option of becoming a software serial acquirer.

The company plans to issue new shares against cash based on authorized capital in the coming weeks.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahrsbericht" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Report.", at mVISE is on 04.08.2025.

The price of mVISE at the time of the news was 0,5500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





