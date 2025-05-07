mVISE AG: Triumphant AGM 2025
mVISE AG's AGM marked a historic success, with unanimous support and record financial performance, setting the stage for strategic growth and a bold new direction.
- mVISE AG held a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 6, 2025, with over 99% approval for all agenda items.
- The company reported the most successful financial years in its history for 2023 and 2024, despite lower sales.
- CEO Ralf Thomas highlighted a significant increase in EBITDA margin, approximately 400% compared to pre-2023 levels.
- mVISE is exploring three strategic options for future development, allowing for a self-determined choice in direction.
- Complete debt relief is deemed essential for pursuing the preferred option of becoming a software serial acquirer.
- The company plans to issue new shares against cash based on authorized capital in the coming weeks.
