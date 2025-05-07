LM PAY: Surging Customer Growth Fuels Strong FY 2024 & Q1 2025 Results
LM PAY is transforming healthcare financing in Poland, boasting a 29% revenue rise in FY 2024 and eyeing new horizons in automotive insurance.
- LM PAY, a Polish FinTech company, specializes in financing solutions for medical and aesthetic treatments, addressing the challenges of costly private healthcare and limited insurance coverage.
- In FY 2024, LM PAY reported a 29% revenue increase to PLN 22.7 million, with EBIT rising over 35-fold to PLN 7.0 million, driven by a growing partner network and demand for services.
- The customer base grew by 16% to 38,500, with returning customers increasing from 29% to 30%.
- In Q1 2025, sales reached PLN 7.2 million, a 22% increase, although EBIT fell by 4% due to development costs for new product offerings and partnerships.
- For FY 2025, LM PAY anticipates loan volume between PLN 130 to 170 million and sales revenue of PLN 32 to 42 million, with EBIT projected between PLN 7 and 12 million.
- The company plans to launch new products and expand into the automotive insurance sector, aiming to enhance its competitive position and revenue growth.
