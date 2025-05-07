SBF Exceeds EBITDA Targets; Profitability Boost Expected by 2025
SBF AG has surpassed its 2024 EBITDA goals, marking a pivotal year of transformation and strategic growth. With a focus on rail, infrastructure, and climate protection, SBF is poised for long-term success amid rising government investments. Looking ahead to 2025, SBF anticipates robust profitability, driven by its innovative solutions in mobility and digitalization.
- SBF AG exceeded its EBITDA target for 2024, achieving EUR 0.6 million despite transformation costs, surpassing the forecast of more than EUR 0.3 million.
- Sales for 2024 were EUR 47.2 million, slightly below the forecast range of EUR 48 to 50 million.
- The company completed the integration of AMS and reduced its cost base, positioning itself for increased profitability from 2025 onwards.
- SBF operates in sectors like rail, infrastructure, defense, and climate protection, which are expected to benefit from government investment and funding, offering long-term growth potential.
- For 2025, SBF expects sales between EUR 43.0 to 46.0 million and aims for a significant improvement in profitability, with anticipated Group EBITDA between EUR 1.5 to 2.5 million.
- SBF Group specializes in innovative solutions in rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, benefiting from trends in mobility, climate protection, automation, and digitalization.
The price of SBF at the time of the news was 6,1500EUR and was up +4,24 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,44 % since publication.
+5,17 %
+6,19 %
+58,73 %
+67,60 %
+47,78 %
-38,78 %
-90,38 %
ISIN:DE000A2AAE22WKN:A2AAE2
