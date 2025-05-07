Personalized Treatment Plans Influence European Public's Willingness to Share Health Data
Leeds, England (ots/PRNewswire) - A global survey reveals Europe's growing
confidence in the use of data and technology to transform healthcare and
surgery.
A global survey from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in
cardiovascular, orthopaedic, surgery and vision solutions, reveals that
Europeans are favorable to sharing their health data in exchange for
personalized treatment plans. The study surveyed adults and healthcare
professionals (HCPs) across eleven countries, including France, Germany, Italy,
and the UK, to assess perceptions of the medical technology industry.
confidence in the use of data and technology to transform healthcare and
surgery.
A global survey from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in
cardiovascular, orthopaedic, surgery and vision solutions, reveals that
Europeans are favorable to sharing their health data in exchange for
personalized treatment plans. The study surveyed adults and healthcare
professionals (HCPs) across eleven countries, including France, Germany, Italy,
and the UK, to assess perceptions of the medical technology industry.
The results indicate that people trust technology for key aspects of their
healthcare and believe it will continue to deliver benefits.
Of those Europeans surveyed:
- 73% support data-sharing for personalized treatment plans tailored to each
individual's unique needs - leading ahead of the US general population at 67%.
- 76% would feel excited about the future of healthcare if technology produced
data that made medical and surgical training easier.
- 65% are excited about the use of AI in healthcare. This excitement is higher
among HCPs, with 86% of European HCPs expressing strong support.
" This growing confidence is encouraging for Europe, as it aligns with the
ambition to accelerate the digital transformation (https://digital-strategy.ec.e
uropa.eu/en/news/genome-europe-project-launched-first-step-towards-european-refe
rence-genome) of healthcare, " said Dr. Ivo Broeders*, Consultant Surgeon,
Professor of Robotics Twente University and Head of the Meander Centre for
Artificial Intelligence. "In my experience, a digital ecosystem enhances the
surgical experience for both patients and providers. It can result in
personalized surgical plans based on individual patient data, real-time
insights, better coordination among surgical teams and improved quality of
care."
The survey results further underscore the belief in technology's role in
personalized care, with 89% of European HCPs confirming that data and technology
will significantly support personalized treatment plans. Additionally, 92%
believe technology enhances precision in surgical procedures, and 90% agree that
it will improve overall workflow and decision-making within healthcare systems.
Strong support for utilizing technology in training the next generation of HCPs
was evident, with 79% of the general public and 87% of HCPs advocating for it.
This aligns with recent calls (https://www.cpme.eu/news/european-medical-organis
