Personalized Treatment Plans Influence European Public's Willingness to Share Health Data

Leeds, England (ots/PRNewswire) - A global survey reveals Europe's growing

confidence in the use of data and technology to transform healthcare and

surgery.



A global survey from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in

cardiovascular, orthopaedic, surgery and vision solutions, reveals that

Europeans are favorable to sharing their health data in exchange for

personalized treatment plans. The study surveyed adults and healthcare

professionals (HCPs) across eleven countries, including France, Germany, Italy,

and the UK, to assess perceptions of the medical technology industry.





The results indicate that people trust technology for key aspects of theirhealthcare and believe it will continue to deliver benefits.Of those Europeans surveyed:- 73% support data-sharing for personalized treatment plans tailored to eachindividual's unique needs - leading ahead of the US general population at 67%.- 76% would feel excited about the future of healthcare if technology produceddata that made medical and surgical training easier.- 65% are excited about the use of AI in healthcare. This excitement is higheramong HCPs, with 86% of European HCPs expressing strong support." This growing confidence is encouraging for Europe, as it aligns with theambition to accelerate the digital transformation (https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/news/genome-europe-project-launched-first-step-towards-european-reference-genome) of healthcare, " said Dr. Ivo Broeders*, Consultant Surgeon,Professor of Robotics Twente University and Head of the Meander Centre forArtificial Intelligence. "In my experience, a digital ecosystem enhances thesurgical experience for both patients and providers. It can result inpersonalized surgical plans based on individual patient data, real-timeinsights, better coordination among surgical teams and improved quality ofcare."The survey results further underscore the belief in technology's role inpersonalized care, with 89% of European HCPs confirming that data and technologywill significantly support personalized treatment plans. Additionally, 92%believe technology enhances precision in surgical procedures, and 90% agree thatit will improve overall workflow and decision-making within healthcare systems.Strong support for utilizing technology in training the next generation of HCPswas evident, with 79% of the general public and 87% of HCPs advocating for it.This aligns with recent calls (https://www.cpme.eu/news/european-medical-organis