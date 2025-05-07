    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Personalized Treatment Plans Influence European Public's Willingness to Share Health Data

    Leeds, England (ots/PRNewswire) - A global survey reveals Europe's growing
    confidence in the use of data and technology to transform healthcare and
    surgery.

    A global survey from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in
    cardiovascular, orthopaedic, surgery and vision solutions, reveals that
    Europeans are favorable to sharing their health data in exchange for
    personalized treatment plans. The study surveyed adults and healthcare
    professionals (HCPs) across eleven countries, including France, Germany, Italy,
    and the UK, to assess perceptions of the medical technology industry.

    The results indicate that people trust technology for key aspects of their
    healthcare and believe it will continue to deliver benefits.

    Of those Europeans surveyed:

    - 73% support data-sharing for personalized treatment plans tailored to each
    individual's unique needs - leading ahead of the US general population at 67%.
    - 76% would feel excited about the future of healthcare if technology produced
    data that made medical and surgical training easier.
    - 65% are excited about the use of AI in healthcare. This excitement is higher
    among HCPs, with 86% of European HCPs expressing strong support.

    " This growing confidence is encouraging for Europe, as it aligns with the
    ambition to accelerate the digital transformation (https://digital-strategy.ec.e
    uropa.eu/en/news/genome-europe-project-launched-first-step-towards-european-refe
    rence-genome) of healthcare, " said Dr. Ivo Broeders*, Consultant Surgeon,
    Professor of Robotics Twente University and Head of the Meander Centre for
    Artificial Intelligence. "In my experience, a digital ecosystem enhances the
    surgical experience for both patients and providers. It can result in
    personalized surgical plans based on individual patient data, real-time
    insights, better coordination among surgical teams and improved quality of
    care."

    The survey results further underscore the belief in technology's role in
    personalized care, with 89% of European HCPs confirming that data and technology
    will significantly support personalized treatment plans. Additionally, 92%
    believe technology enhances precision in surgical procedures, and 90% agree that
    it will improve overall workflow and decision-making within healthcare systems.

    Strong support for utilizing technology in training the next generation of HCPs
    was evident, with 79% of the general public and 87% of HCPs advocating for it.
    This aligns with recent calls (https://www.cpme.eu/news/european-medical-organis
