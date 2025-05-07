Exclusive: The Payments Group's Christoph Gerlinger Speaks Out!

The Payments Group Holding is undergoing a strategic turnaround, shifting from an investment company to an operating company by acquiring a 75% interest in four PayTech companies.

The company previously faced financial challenges, including a failed private equity deal and legal disputes with former major shareholder SGT Capital LLC.

The Payments Group Holding is owed 5.3 million euros by SGT debtors, with ongoing legal actions to recover these funds.

The acquisition of The Payments Group, a fintech and PayTech company, is expected to offer new growth and earnings prospects, with a focus on digital cash and card payments.

The Payments Group's transaction volume is projected to increase by over 40% in 2025, with sales expectations of nearly 10 million euros in 2025 and 13 million euros in 2026.

The company plans to continue exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence alongside its primary focus on PayTech, aiming for profitable growth and shareholder value.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Payments Group Holding is on 12.06.2025.

The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,5900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






