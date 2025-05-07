Colt DCS appoints Xavier Matagne as Chief Real Estate Officer - Matagne to drive further growth of Colt DCS towards 1GW of data centre capacity

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider

of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre facilities, today announced the

appointment of Xavier Matagne to the role of Chief Real Estate Officer. Matagne

will be responsible for leading Colt DCS' Development, Engineering and

Construction teams.



Xavier Matagne joins us with a wealth of expertise. He has worked in the data

centre industry for over 17 years, holding global leadership roles with a strong

track record in strategic development and large-scale infrastructure delivery

across Europe and Africa. Matagne, most recently served as Chief Development

Officer at Africa Data Centres, where he led the expansion strategy across

multiple markets. Having worked in over 15 countries, including France, the UK,

the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and South Africa, Matagne, is known for

his ability to simplify complex projects, bringing innovative thinking to

fast-growing environments.





Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS, said: "The Executive Leadership Team and I

are delighted to welcome Xavier to Colt DCS at such a pivotal moment in our

growth. He will be instrumental to the success of our ambitious expansion plans

and further enhancing the outstanding calibre of our teams".



Xavier Matagne, Chief Real Estate Officer of Colt DCS, said: "I am thrilled to

be joining Colt DCS at such an exciting time. Colt DCS has a world-class team of

Development, Engineering and Construction professionals. They are also in a

fantastic position of having secured powered land enabling capacity expansion up

to 1GW. I am very much looking forward to helping continue Colt DCS' tremendous

growth, to 1GW and beyond".



About Colt DCS



We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large

enterprises.



Our global portfolio includes 13 operational data centres, with an additional 9

in development across 11 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.



We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business

while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient,

well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We

have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our

vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in

the market.



We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a

fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership

to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key

strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set

comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in

line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.



