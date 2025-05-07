Colt DCS appoints Xavier Matagne as Chief Real Estate Officer - Matagne to drive further growth of Colt DCS towards 1GW of data centre capacity
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), global provider
of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre facilities, today announced the
appointment of Xavier Matagne to the role of Chief Real Estate Officer. Matagne
will be responsible for leading Colt DCS' Development, Engineering and
Construction teams.
Xavier Matagne joins us with a wealth of expertise. He has worked in the data
centre industry for over 17 years, holding global leadership roles with a strong
track record in strategic development and large-scale infrastructure delivery
across Europe and Africa. Matagne, most recently served as Chief Development
Officer at Africa Data Centres, where he led the expansion strategy across
multiple markets. Having worked in over 15 countries, including France, the UK,
the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and South Africa, Matagne, is known for
his ability to simplify complex projects, bringing innovative thinking to
fast-growing environments.
Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS, said: "The Executive Leadership Team and I
are delighted to welcome Xavier to Colt DCS at such a pivotal moment in our
growth. He will be instrumental to the success of our ambitious expansion plans
and further enhancing the outstanding calibre of our teams".
Xavier Matagne, Chief Real Estate Officer of Colt DCS, said: "I am thrilled to
be joining Colt DCS at such an exciting time. Colt DCS has a world-class team of
Development, Engineering and Construction professionals. They are also in a
fantastic position of having secured powered land enabling capacity expansion up
to 1GW. I am very much looking forward to helping continue Colt DCS' tremendous
growth, to 1GW and beyond".
About Colt DCS
We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large
enterprises.
Our global portfolio includes 13 operational data centres, with an additional 9
in development across 11 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.
We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business
while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient,
well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We
have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our
vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in
the market.
We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a
fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership
to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key
strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set
comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in
line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.
https://www.coltdatacentres.net/en-GB
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680785/Xavier_Matagne.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680784/Colt_DCS_Logo.jpg
https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colt-dcs-appoi
nts-xavier-matagne-as-chief-real-estate-officer---matagne-to-drive-further-growt
h-of-colt-dcs-towards-1gw-of-data-centre-capacity-302447721.html
Contact:
Matthew Cantwell,
Director of Product and Marketing,
matthew.cantwell@colt.net
http://presseportal.de/pm/163977/6027867
OTS: Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
About Colt DCS
https://www.coltdatacentres.net/en-GB
Contact:
