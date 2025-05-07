MainStreaming Joins Euro Stack Initiative to Champion European Tech Innovation and Digital Sovereignty

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge

Video Delivery Network, proudly announces its participation in the Euro Stack

initiative , reinforcing its commitment to supporting Europe's technological

innovation and digital sovereignty. As a key player in the EU's content delivery

ecosystem, MainStreaming has also formally signed the Euro Stack Open Letter to

the European Commission, advocating for a stronger, independent digital

infrastructure in Europe.



Euro Stack is a collective of European technology companies and organizations

working together to ensure that Europe's digital future is built on open,

competitive, and sovereign foundations. By fostering collaboration between

cloud, platform, and service providers across the continent, Euro Stack aims to

create a robust ecosystem that empowers European businesses and protects the

continent's strategic autonomy in the digital space.





As a European company with a solid market presence across the EU, MainStreaming

has long believed in the importance of reclaiming control over digital

infrastructure to ensure resilience, competitiveness, and security. The company

supports the view that Europe must nurture its own technology champions , reduce

dependency on external providers, and build a collaborative ecosystem that

drives innovation while safeguarding the continent's digital assets.



"Joining Euro Stack is a natural step for MainStreaming, as we share the

initiative's mission to build a sovereign and collaborative European digital

ecosystem," said Antonio Corrado, Founder & Chairman of MainStreaming. "Our

intelligent media delivery solutions already empower broadcasters, telcos, and

enterprises within Europe, and we believe that through collective action, we can

accelerate innovation and secure Europe's digital future."



With its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform, MainStreaming enables

broadcasters, OTTs, and network operators to stream video content efficiently

while ensuring full control over data and delivery infrastructure. This aligns

with Euro Stack's principles of openness, interoperability, and competitiveness

: key pillars for reducing dependency on non-European solutions and fostering

digital autonomy.



By signing the Euro Stack Open Letter (https://euro-stackletter.eu/wp-content/up

loads/2025/04/EuroStack-Signatures-30.4-1.pdf) addressed to the European

Commission, MainStreaming joins over 200 leading European tech organizations in

calling for policies and frameworks that support European digital players. The

letter emphasizes the need for the EU to encourage innovation through fair

competition , open standards , and strategic investments in European

technologies.



Euro Stack's initiative resonates with a growing movement across Europe to

develop an independent tech stack that can compete globally while upholding

European values such as data privacy, user rights, and market fairness. Through

this alliance, MainStreaming aims to contribute its expertise in video delivery

infrastructure to build a more resilient, high-performance European digital

ecosystem .



"We believe that Europe has the talent, the innovation, and the determination to

lead in the next era of digital transformation," added Corrado. "But this

requires commitment from both the private and public sectors to invest in

sovereign technologies and collaborate for the good of the continent's digital

future."



About MainStreaming



For more information about Euro Stack and its mission, visit euro-stack.eu. For

further details about Antonio Corrado's position towards Europe's digital

sovereignty, read his full article.

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers

enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of

Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the

video distribution process.

Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability,

enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and

environmental ROI.

