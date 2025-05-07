MainStreaming Joins Euro Stack Initiative to Champion European Tech Innovation and Digital Sovereignty
Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
Video Delivery Network, proudly announces its participation in the Euro Stack
initiative , reinforcing its commitment to supporting Europe's technological
innovation and digital sovereignty. As a key player in the EU's content delivery
ecosystem, MainStreaming has also formally signed the Euro Stack Open Letter to
the European Commission, advocating for a stronger, independent digital
infrastructure in Europe.
Euro Stack is a collective of European technology companies and organizations
working together to ensure that Europe's digital future is built on open,
competitive, and sovereign foundations. By fostering collaboration between
cloud, platform, and service providers across the continent, Euro Stack aims to
create a robust ecosystem that empowers European businesses and protects the
continent's strategic autonomy in the digital space.
As a European company with a solid market presence across the EU, MainStreaming
has long believed in the importance of reclaiming control over digital
infrastructure to ensure resilience, competitiveness, and security. The company
supports the view that Europe must nurture its own technology champions , reduce
dependency on external providers, and build a collaborative ecosystem that
drives innovation while safeguarding the continent's digital assets.
"Joining Euro Stack is a natural step for MainStreaming, as we share the
initiative's mission to build a sovereign and collaborative European digital
ecosystem," said Antonio Corrado, Founder & Chairman of MainStreaming. "Our
intelligent media delivery solutions already empower broadcasters, telcos, and
enterprises within Europe, and we believe that through collective action, we can
accelerate innovation and secure Europe's digital future."
With its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform, MainStreaming enables
broadcasters, OTTs, and network operators to stream video content efficiently
while ensuring full control over data and delivery infrastructure. This aligns
with Euro Stack's principles of openness, interoperability, and competitiveness
: key pillars for reducing dependency on non-European solutions and fostering
digital autonomy.
By signing the Euro Stack Open Letter (https://euro-stackletter.eu/wp-content/up
loads/2025/04/EuroStack-Signatures-30.4-1.pdf) addressed to the European
Commission, MainStreaming joins over 200 leading European tech organizations in
calling for policies and frameworks that support European digital players. The
letter emphasizes the need for the EU to encourage innovation through fair
competition , open standards , and strategic investments in European
technologies.
Euro Stack's initiative resonates with a growing movement across Europe to
develop an independent tech stack that can compete globally while upholding
European values such as data privacy, user rights, and market fairness. Through
this alliance, MainStreaming aims to contribute its expertise in video delivery
infrastructure to build a more resilient, high-performance European digital
ecosystem .
"We believe that Europe has the talent, the innovation, and the determination to
lead in the next era of digital transformation," added Corrado. "But this
requires commitment from both the private and public sectors to invest in
sovereign technologies and collaborate for the good of the continent's digital
future."
About MainStreaming
For more information:
For more information:
For more information about Euro Stack and its mission, visit euro-stack.eu. For
further details about Antonio Corrado's position towards Europe's digital
sovereignty, read his full article.
MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers
enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of
Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the
video distribution process.
Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability,
enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and
environmental ROI.
Sara Mariotti
press@mainstreaming.tvPhone: +39 02 868 969
Email: press@mainstreaming.tv
Website: www.mainstreaming.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680436/MainStreaming.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstreaming-joins-euro-stac
k-initiative-to-champion-european-tech-innovation-and-digital-sovereignty-302447
353.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171944/6027868
OTS: MainStreaming S.p.A
