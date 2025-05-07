    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    MainStreaming Joins Euro Stack Initiative to Champion European Tech Innovation and Digital Sovereignty

    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
    Video Delivery Network, proudly announces its participation in the Euro Stack
    initiative , reinforcing its commitment to supporting Europe's technological
    innovation and digital sovereignty. As a key player in the EU's content delivery
    ecosystem, MainStreaming has also formally signed the Euro Stack Open Letter to
    the European Commission, advocating for a stronger, independent digital
    infrastructure in Europe.

    Euro Stack is a collective of European technology companies and organizations
    working together to ensure that Europe's digital future is built on open,
    competitive, and sovereign foundations. By fostering collaboration between
    cloud, platform, and service providers across the continent, Euro Stack aims to
    create a robust ecosystem that empowers European businesses and protects the
    continent's strategic autonomy in the digital space.

    As a European company with a solid market presence across the EU, MainStreaming
    has long believed in the importance of reclaiming control over digital
    infrastructure to ensure resilience, competitiveness, and security. The company
    supports the view that Europe must nurture its own technology champions , reduce
    dependency on external providers, and build a collaborative ecosystem that
    drives innovation while safeguarding the continent's digital assets.

    "Joining Euro Stack is a natural step for MainStreaming, as we share the
    initiative's mission to build a sovereign and collaborative European digital
    ecosystem," said Antonio Corrado, Founder & Chairman of MainStreaming. "Our
    intelligent media delivery solutions already empower broadcasters, telcos, and
    enterprises within Europe, and we believe that through collective action, we can
    accelerate innovation and secure Europe's digital future."

    With its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform, MainStreaming enables
    broadcasters, OTTs, and network operators to stream video content efficiently
    while ensuring full control over data and delivery infrastructure. This aligns
    with Euro Stack's principles of openness, interoperability, and competitiveness
    : key pillars for reducing dependency on non-European solutions and fostering
    digital autonomy.

    By signing the Euro Stack Open Letter (https://euro-stackletter.eu/wp-content/up
    loads/2025/04/EuroStack-Signatures-30.4-1.pdf) addressed to the European
    Commission, MainStreaming joins over 200 leading European tech organizations in
    calling for policies and frameworks that support European digital players. The
    letter emphasizes the need for the EU to encourage innovation through fair
    competition , open standards , and strategic investments in European
    technologies.

    Euro Stack's initiative resonates with a growing movement across Europe to
    develop an independent tech stack that can compete globally while upholding
    European values such as data privacy, user rights, and market fairness. Through
    this alliance, MainStreaming aims to contribute its expertise in video delivery
    infrastructure to build a more resilient, high-performance European digital
    ecosystem .

    "We believe that Europe has the talent, the innovation, and the determination to
    lead in the next era of digital transformation," added Corrado. "But this
    requires commitment from both the private and public sectors to invest in
    sovereign technologies and collaborate for the good of the continent's digital
    future."

    About MainStreaming

    mailto:press@mainstreaming.tv

    For more information:

    For more information about Euro Stack and its mission, visit euro-stack.eu. For
    further details about Antonio Corrado's position towards Europe's digital
    sovereignty, read his full article.
    MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers
    enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of
    Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the
    video distribution process.
    Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability,
    enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and
    environmental ROI.
    Sara Mariotti
    press@mainstreaming.tvPhone: +39 02 868 969
    Email: press@mainstreaming.tv
    Website: www.mainstreaming.com
    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680436/MainStreaming.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstreaming-joins-euro-stac
    k-initiative-to-champion-european-tech-innovation-and-digital-sovereignty-302447
    353.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171944/6027868
    OTS: MainStreaming S.p.A




