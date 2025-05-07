LG Energy Solution Showcases ESS Leadership at ees Europe 2025 in Munich (FOTO)
Munich (ots) -
- Company enhances local production capabilities through Poland facility,
proudly offers customized turnkey solutions to each customer
- Presenting diverse lineup of ESS batteries, including grid-scale batteries
with ultra-long lifespan produced entirely in Europe, home batteries, and UPS
batteries
- Company unveils Battery Passport in response to EU Battery Regulation
(2023/1542), leading the way on regulatory compliance
LG Energy Solution has announced its participation at ees Europe 2025, Europe's
largest international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems (ESS),
to be held at Messe München in Munich, Germany, from May 7 to 9.
Under the theme "Empower Every Possibility, Empower Whenever You Need," the
company will showcase its innovative lineups and core capabilities, reinforcing
its leadership in the global ESS market.
Local European production capabilities enabled by influential Wroclaw plant
LG Energy Solution has revealed that its manufacturing facility in Wroclaw,
Poland, is establishing dedicated ESS production lines that will commence
production later this year. This move is expected to give the company a
competitive edge in terms of local responsiveness, lower logistics costs, and
quicker adaptation to market changes. With the Wroclaw facility, LG Energy
Solution is uniquely positioned as the only ESS manufacturer capable of
producing everything from cells to systems within Europe. The company also
reaffirmed its commitment to delivering highly customized turnkey solutions
tailored to different customers and projects in cooperation with local partners
including system integrators and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and
Construction) firms.
Introducing European-made grid-scale ESS solution boasting ultra-long lifespan
and high energy, along with home and UPS batteries
At this year's ees Europe exhibition, LG Energy Solution is introducing its
next-generation grid-scale LFP ESS product - a highly integrated DC System built
into a 20-foot container and made entirely in Europe, from cell to system. The
solution applies the JF2S cell produced at LG Energy solution's Wroclaw
facility, offering 2.7-times more energy compared to the previous JF1 cell,
along with an ultra-long lifespan of up to 15,000 cycles. The JF2S Pack uses a
stackable design in which three modules are combined into a single unit. This
configuration reduces the spacing between packs that typically occurs when
assembling racks, allowing more packs to be installed within a limited space and
greatly increasing energy density compared to previous models. A thermal barrier
design has been applied between cells to enhance safety, with each module also
