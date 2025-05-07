LG Energy Solution Showcases ESS Leadership at ees Europe 2025 in Munich (FOTO)

Munich (ots) -



- Company enhances local production capabilities through Poland facility,

proudly offers customized turnkey solutions to each customer

- Presenting diverse lineup of ESS batteries, including grid-scale batteries

with ultra-long lifespan produced entirely in Europe, home batteries, and UPS

batteries

- Company unveils Battery Passport in response to EU Battery Regulation

(2023/1542), leading the way on regulatory compliance



LG Energy Solution has announced its participation at ees Europe 2025, Europe's

largest international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems (ESS),

to be held at Messe München in Munich, Germany, from May 7 to 9.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Under the theme "Empower Every Possibility, Empower Whenever You Need," thecompany will showcase its innovative lineups and core capabilities, reinforcingits leadership in the global ESS market.Local European production capabilities enabled by influential Wroclaw plantLG Energy Solution has revealed that its manufacturing facility in Wroclaw,Poland, is establishing dedicated ESS production lines that will commenceproduction later this year. This move is expected to give the company acompetitive edge in terms of local responsiveness, lower logistics costs, andquicker adaptation to market changes. With the Wroclaw facility, LG EnergySolution is uniquely positioned as the only ESS manufacturer capable ofproducing everything from cells to systems within Europe. The company alsoreaffirmed its commitment to delivering highly customized turnkey solutionstailored to different customers and projects in cooperation with local partnersincluding system integrators and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, andConstruction) firms.Introducing European-made grid-scale ESS solution boasting ultra-long lifespanand high energy, along with home and UPS batteriesAt this year's ees Europe exhibition, LG Energy Solution is introducing itsnext-generation grid-scale LFP ESS product - a highly integrated DC System builtinto a 20-foot container and made entirely in Europe, from cell to system. Thesolution applies the JF2S cell produced at LG Energy solution's Wroclawfacility, offering 2.7-times more energy compared to the previous JF1 cell,along with an ultra-long lifespan of up to 15,000 cycles. The JF2S Pack uses astackable design in which three modules are combined into a single unit. Thisconfiguration reduces the spacing between packs that typically occurs whenassembling racks, allowing more packs to be installed within a limited space andgreatly increasing energy density compared to previous models. A thermal barrierdesign has been applied between cells to enhance safety, with each module also