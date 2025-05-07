    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    7SecondSolar Wins 2025 Smarter E AWARD in Photovoltaics category (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - South African solar-tech company, 7SecondSolar has been announced
    as a winner of the 2025 Smarter E Award in the "Photovoltaics" category, for its
    pioneering computational design software, AUTOPV(TM), during a ceremony held
    last night at the ICM - International Congress Center Messe München.

    Presented as part of The smarter E Europe, the award honors companies making
    significant contributions to advancing solar power through technical innovation
    and scalability. Among a global field of leaders in solar hardware and systems,
    7SecondSolar stood out as the only African company recognized within the group
    of selected finalists, and uniquely, as a software-driven solution provider.

    "This award recognises the need to shift how utility-scale solar projects are
    being developed," says Paul Nel, CEO of 7SecondSolar. "Design speed, accuracy,
    and optimisation are no longer nice-to-haves. They are critical levers in
    reducing costs, leaving no performance on the table, increasing buy-in from
    investors, and deploying utility-scale projects faster. That's exactly where
    AUTOPV(TM) delivers value."

    AUTOPV(TM) is a computational design solution that automates detailed designs of
    large, complex photovoltaic installations. In contrast to traditional design
    workflows that can take weeks or months, AUTOPV(TM) allows engineers to generate
    multiple construction-ready configurations, including layout drawings, design
    reports, and accurate bills of quantity, in a matter of just a few minutes.

    "Our jury praised AUTOPV(TM)'s high level of innovation, attractive pricing
    models, and ability to quickly compare and optimize system designs. With this
    software, solar developers gain an intelligent and affordable solution that
    addresses a rapidly growing need in the market," mentioned a representative of
    the awards jury.

    "The recognition from The Smarter E Europe and this award validates the
    increasing role of digital tools in scaling solar energy. As global targets
    demand faster rollouts of renewables, developers and engineers are under
    pressure to move from feasibility to financial close to construction with
    greater speed and confidence," adds Nel. "Globally over the next five years,
    5,500 GW of added renewable energy is forecasted for 2030, with 80% being solar.
    This presents a lot of opportunities where energy engineers can use automation
    software, like AUTOPV(TM), to focus on optimisation and value engineering right
    from the start."

    7SecondSolar is exhibiting at Intersolar in Europe this week, where delegates
    can see AUTOPV(TM) in action, engage with the engineering team, and learn how
    automation is reshaping the project development landscape.

    If you are attending Intersolar, stop by their booth (C5.370D), or contact Paul
    Nel direct on the details below.

    For more information on 7 Second Solar and AUTOPV(TM), please visit their
    website: https://www.7secondsolar.com/

    Paul Nel: mailto:paul@7secondsolar.com | M +27 82 4110811

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179454/6027886
    OTS: 7SecondSolar




