7SecondSolar Wins 2025 Smarter E AWARD in Photovoltaics category (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - South African solar-tech company, 7SecondSolar has been announced
as a winner of the 2025 Smarter E Award in the "Photovoltaics" category, for its
pioneering computational design software, AUTOPV(TM), during a ceremony held
last night at the ICM - International Congress Center Messe München.
Presented as part of The smarter E Europe, the award honors companies making
significant contributions to advancing solar power through technical innovation
and scalability. Among a global field of leaders in solar hardware and systems,
7SecondSolar stood out as the only African company recognized within the group
of selected finalists, and uniquely, as a software-driven solution provider.
"This award recognises the need to shift how utility-scale solar projects are
being developed," says Paul Nel, CEO of 7SecondSolar. "Design speed, accuracy,
and optimisation are no longer nice-to-haves. They are critical levers in
reducing costs, leaving no performance on the table, increasing buy-in from
investors, and deploying utility-scale projects faster. That's exactly where
AUTOPV(TM) delivers value."
AUTOPV(TM) is a computational design solution that automates detailed designs of
large, complex photovoltaic installations. In contrast to traditional design
workflows that can take weeks or months, AUTOPV(TM) allows engineers to generate
multiple construction-ready configurations, including layout drawings, design
reports, and accurate bills of quantity, in a matter of just a few minutes.
"Our jury praised AUTOPV(TM)'s high level of innovation, attractive pricing
models, and ability to quickly compare and optimize system designs. With this
software, solar developers gain an intelligent and affordable solution that
addresses a rapidly growing need in the market," mentioned a representative of
the awards jury.
"The recognition from The Smarter E Europe and this award validates the
increasing role of digital tools in scaling solar energy. As global targets
demand faster rollouts of renewables, developers and engineers are under
pressure to move from feasibility to financial close to construction with
greater speed and confidence," adds Nel. "Globally over the next five years,
5,500 GW of added renewable energy is forecasted for 2030, with 80% being solar.
This presents a lot of opportunities where energy engineers can use automation
software, like AUTOPV(TM), to focus on optimisation and value engineering right
from the start."
7SecondSolar is exhibiting at Intersolar in Europe this week, where delegates
can see AUTOPV(TM) in action, engage with the engineering team, and learn how
automation is reshaping the project development landscape.
If you are attending Intersolar, stop by their booth (C5.370D), or contact Paul
Nel direct on the details below.
For more information on 7 Second Solar and AUTOPV(TM), please visit their
website: https://www.7secondsolar.com/
Paul Nel: mailto:paul@7secondsolar.com | M +27 82 4110811
Paul Nel: mailto:paul@7secondsolar.com | M +27 82 4110811
