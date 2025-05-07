F24 Showcases Pathways to Strengthening Organisational Resilience (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Economic instability, armed conflict in Europe, increasingly

frequent extreme weather events and an ever-denser web of regulatory

requirements: In an age of permacrisis and growing volatility, resilience is no

longer optional - it is a critical success factor for organisations.



But what exactly makes an organisation resilient? What structures and measures

are necessary to anticipate risks early? And how can crisis teams respond

effectively to minimise response times and reduce impact? To support

organisations on this path, F24 - Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

provider for resilience - is launching the F24 Experience Tour 2025 .





"Whether it's crises or regulatory pressure - the world is becoming increasingly

complex, and organisations face a wide range of challenges. The use of digital

solutions is key to optimising processes and maintaining visibility. At F24, we

understand that the journey to resilience is never truly complete - but we aim

to support organisations as best we can and guide them along their Road to

Resilience," explains Dr. Stefanie Hauer , Senior Vice President Commercial,

describing the concept behind the F24 Experience Tour 2025.



25 Years of Resilience Expertise: Relevant Insights for Decision-Makers



Under the motto " Road to Resilience ", the tour will stop in over 10 cities

across and around Europe between June and October, among them London (1 July)

and Dubai (28 October). The Experience Tour provides a varied programme

including expert talks, product updates, live demonstrations, and plenty of

opportunities to network with peers and F24 professionals. It is designed for

executives and professionals in crisis management, risk management and business

continuity who want to strengthen their strategic approach while gaining

actionable, real-world insights.This year, F24 is not only kicking off the

Experience Tour but also celebrating its 25th anniversary . The expertise gained

over the past quarter-century continues to shape the evolution of F24's digital

solutions, empowering organisations to stay agile and resilient in the face of

growing challenges.



"For over 25 years, F24 has helped organisations continuously enhance their

resilience. What began as an alerting solution has grown into a comprehensive

portfolio for crisis, risk and business continuity management. Our goal: to

support organisations with innovative, future-proof solutions in every area of

resilience. On the F24 Experience Tour, we're excited to demonstrate how our

latest developments can make your organisation even more capable," says Jochen

Bockfeld , Senior Vice President Software Engineering & Product Development.



Participation in the events is free of charge.



All tour stops, further details and registration are available online

(https://f24.com/en/f24-experience-tour-2025/) .



Further tour stops:



Hamburg (DE), 24.06.2025



Paris (FR), 26.06.2025



Luxembourg (LUX), 03.07.2025



Munich (DE), 07.07.2025



Kuala Lumpur (MY), 28.07.2025



Zurich (CH), 04.09.2025



Vienna (AT), 18.09.2025



Oslo (NO), 23.09.2025



Madrid (ES), 25.09.2025



Antwerp (BE), 14.10.2025



Namur (BE), 16.10.2025



About F24



F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience.

More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which

support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions

cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass

notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and

compliance.F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy,

healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of

public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24

experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.



