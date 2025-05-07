    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht

    Experience Tour 2025

    F24 Showcases Pathways to Strengthening Organisational Resilience (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - Economic instability, armed conflict in Europe, increasingly
    frequent extreme weather events and an ever-denser web of regulatory
    requirements: In an age of permacrisis and growing volatility, resilience is no
    longer optional - it is a critical success factor for organisations.

    But what exactly makes an organisation resilient? What structures and measures
    are necessary to anticipate risks early? And how can crisis teams respond
    effectively to minimise response times and reduce impact? To support
    organisations on this path, F24 - Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
    provider for resilience - is launching the F24 Experience Tour 2025 .

    "Whether it's crises or regulatory pressure - the world is becoming increasingly
    complex, and organisations face a wide range of challenges. The use of digital
    solutions is key to optimising processes and maintaining visibility. At F24, we
    understand that the journey to resilience is never truly complete - but we aim
    to support organisations as best we can and guide them along their Road to
    Resilience," explains Dr. Stefanie Hauer , Senior Vice President Commercial,
    describing the concept behind the F24 Experience Tour 2025.

    25 Years of Resilience Expertise: Relevant Insights for Decision-Makers

    Under the motto " Road to Resilience ", the tour will stop in over 10 cities
    across and around Europe between June and October, among them London (1 July)
    and Dubai (28 October). The Experience Tour provides a varied programme
    including expert talks, product updates, live demonstrations, and plenty of
    opportunities to network with peers and F24 professionals. It is designed for
    executives and professionals in crisis management, risk management and business
    continuity who want to strengthen their strategic approach while gaining
    actionable, real-world insights.This year, F24 is not only kicking off the
    Experience Tour but also celebrating its 25th anniversary . The expertise gained
    over the past quarter-century continues to shape the evolution of F24's digital
    solutions, empowering organisations to stay agile and resilient in the face of
    growing challenges.

    "For over 25 years, F24 has helped organisations continuously enhance their
    resilience. What began as an alerting solution has grown into a comprehensive
    portfolio for crisis, risk and business continuity management. Our goal: to
    support organisations with innovative, future-proof solutions in every area of
    resilience. On the F24 Experience Tour, we're excited to demonstrate how our
    latest developments can make your organisation even more capable," says Jochen
    Bockfeld , Senior Vice President Software Engineering & Product Development.

    Participation in the events is free of charge.

    All tour stops, further details and registration are available online
    (https://f24.com/en/f24-experience-tour-2025/) .

    Further tour stops:

    Hamburg (DE), 24.06.2025

    Paris (FR), 26.06.2025

    Luxembourg (LUX), 03.07.2025

    Munich (DE), 07.07.2025

    Kuala Lumpur (MY), 28.07.2025

    Zurich (CH), 04.09.2025

    Vienna (AT), 18.09.2025

    Oslo (NO), 23.09.2025

    Madrid (ES), 25.09.2025

    Antwerp (BE), 14.10.2025

    Namur (BE), 16.10.2025

    About F24

    F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience.
    More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which
    support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions
    cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass
    notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and
    compliance.F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy,
    healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of
    public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24
    experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.

    Contact:

    F24 AG
    Patrick Eller
    Head of Corporate Marketing & PR
    mailto:presse@f24.com
    http://www.f24.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/6028082
    OTS: F24 AG




