Ohme brings latest home EV charging technology to Power2Drive (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Ohme is Europe's most exciting and fastest-growing home EV
charging company.
As the UK's largest smart home EV charging company and an official supplier to
the likes of Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group and Volvo Cars, Ohme's
chargers and technology are at Power2Drive on stand B6.539.
Ohme expanded its UK and Ireland base in 2024 to mainland Europe and Australia
with a variety of products, specifically developed for each individual market.
charging company.
As the UK's largest smart home EV charging company and an official supplier to
the likes of Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group and Volvo Cars, Ohme's
chargers and technology are at Power2Drive on stand B6.539.
Ohme expanded its UK and Ireland base in 2024 to mainland Europe and Australia
with a variety of products, specifically developed for each individual market.
With single and three phase chargers, MID certification in Germany, API
integration and solar compatibility, Ohme's range of chargers are not only
technologically highly capable but can meet the needs of all markets too. Ohme's
ePod S boasts a shutter socket for France and Italy, while the Home Pro has
Bluetooth connectivity for Spain.
Ohme's smart charging technology enables it to communicate with the user's
flexible energy tariffs, automatically charging the electric vehicle when energy
rates are at their lowest. This not only reduces energy costs but also maximises
the use of renewable energy.
"Ohme is committed to ensuring that no driver is left behind in the e-mobility
transition meaning we provide the right charger for the right market," said
Stuart Clark, Ohme Sales and Installation Director. "Ohme can provide
cost-efficient and legally compliant charging solutions for both personal and
business drivers at a highly competitive price.
"This makes Ohme the ideal choice for drivers seeking an affordable electric
vehicle home charger combined with reliable and dependable smart charging
alongside precise billing functionality for business users."
As well as Ohme's popular ePod and Home Pro chargers, there is the Go cable with
either a Schuko or CEE plug for business fleet drivers. The Go is one of the
only affordable mobile charging solutions on the market that boast a split
billing solution as well as API capability. For those business drivers, the Go
can also communicate with a fleet manager's back-end platform making them a
particularly valuable asset for company fleets.
Charging a Volkswagen ID. Buzz with a 77kWh battery on a full charge with an
Ohme dynamic smart charger on an off-peak tariff for Hamburg, such as Octopus
Go, could cost just EUR19.44*.
* Octopus Go (Hamburg) at 25.2c/kWh
About Ohme
Ohme was founded in 2017 and is the UK's leading smart charging platform
provider.
At the forefront of EV charging, Ohme offers a smart charging system solution
for consumers, business and fleets that enables consumers to charge at off-peak
times and reduce their charging costs and environmental impact. Ohme has been
named by outside investors as a 'gigacorn' - a company that has the potential to
get rid of one gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.
Ohme is the official charger provider for Motability Operations, the largest
fleet in the UK. Ohme has just passed the rigorous industry standard
certifications for ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 for monitoring quality processes and
information security.
Contact:
Jan Reimers, Head of Sales DACH, Ohme - mailto:Jan.Reimers@ohme-ev.com
Nat Barnes, Head of PR, Ohme - mailto:nat.barnes@ohme-ev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179565/6028143
OTS: Ohme Operations Ireland Limited
integration and solar compatibility, Ohme's range of chargers are not only
technologically highly capable but can meet the needs of all markets too. Ohme's
ePod S boasts a shutter socket for France and Italy, while the Home Pro has
Bluetooth connectivity for Spain.
Ohme's smart charging technology enables it to communicate with the user's
flexible energy tariffs, automatically charging the electric vehicle when energy
rates are at their lowest. This not only reduces energy costs but also maximises
the use of renewable energy.
"Ohme is committed to ensuring that no driver is left behind in the e-mobility
transition meaning we provide the right charger for the right market," said
Stuart Clark, Ohme Sales and Installation Director. "Ohme can provide
cost-efficient and legally compliant charging solutions for both personal and
business drivers at a highly competitive price.
"This makes Ohme the ideal choice for drivers seeking an affordable electric
vehicle home charger combined with reliable and dependable smart charging
alongside precise billing functionality for business users."
As well as Ohme's popular ePod and Home Pro chargers, there is the Go cable with
either a Schuko or CEE plug for business fleet drivers. The Go is one of the
only affordable mobile charging solutions on the market that boast a split
billing solution as well as API capability. For those business drivers, the Go
can also communicate with a fleet manager's back-end platform making them a
particularly valuable asset for company fleets.
Charging a Volkswagen ID. Buzz with a 77kWh battery on a full charge with an
Ohme dynamic smart charger on an off-peak tariff for Hamburg, such as Octopus
Go, could cost just EUR19.44*.
* Octopus Go (Hamburg) at 25.2c/kWh
About Ohme
Ohme was founded in 2017 and is the UK's leading smart charging platform
provider.
At the forefront of EV charging, Ohme offers a smart charging system solution
for consumers, business and fleets that enables consumers to charge at off-peak
times and reduce their charging costs and environmental impact. Ohme has been
named by outside investors as a 'gigacorn' - a company that has the potential to
get rid of one gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.
Ohme is the official charger provider for Motability Operations, the largest
fleet in the UK. Ohme has just passed the rigorous industry standard
certifications for ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 for monitoring quality processes and
information security.
Contact:
Jan Reimers, Head of Sales DACH, Ohme - mailto:Jan.Reimers@ohme-ev.com
Nat Barnes, Head of PR, Ohme - mailto:nat.barnes@ohme-ev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179565/6028143
OTS: Ohme Operations Ireland Limited
Autor folgen