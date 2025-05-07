Ohme brings latest home EV charging technology to Power2Drive (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Ohme is Europe's most exciting and fastest-growing home EV

charging company.



As the UK's largest smart home EV charging company and an official supplier to

the likes of Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, the Volkswagen Group and Volvo Cars, Ohme's

chargers and technology are at Power2Drive on stand B6.539.



Ohme expanded its UK and Ireland base in 2024 to mainland Europe and Australia

with a variety of products, specifically developed for each individual market.





With single and three phase chargers, MID certification in Germany, API

integration and solar compatibility, Ohme's range of chargers are not only

technologically highly capable but can meet the needs of all markets too. Ohme's

ePod S boasts a shutter socket for France and Italy, while the Home Pro has

Bluetooth connectivity for Spain.



Ohme's smart charging technology enables it to communicate with the user's

flexible energy tariffs, automatically charging the electric vehicle when energy

rates are at their lowest. This not only reduces energy costs but also maximises

the use of renewable energy.



"Ohme is committed to ensuring that no driver is left behind in the e-mobility

transition meaning we provide the right charger for the right market," said

Stuart Clark, Ohme Sales and Installation Director. "Ohme can provide

cost-efficient and legally compliant charging solutions for both personal and

business drivers at a highly competitive price.



"This makes Ohme the ideal choice for drivers seeking an affordable electric

vehicle home charger combined with reliable and dependable smart charging

alongside precise billing functionality for business users."



As well as Ohme's popular ePod and Home Pro chargers, there is the Go cable with

either a Schuko or CEE plug for business fleet drivers. The Go is one of the

only affordable mobile charging solutions on the market that boast a split

billing solution as well as API capability. For those business drivers, the Go

can also communicate with a fleet manager's back-end platform making them a

particularly valuable asset for company fleets.



Charging a Volkswagen ID. Buzz with a 77kWh battery on a full charge with an

Ohme dynamic smart charger on an off-peak tariff for Hamburg, such as Octopus

Go, could cost just EUR19.44*.



* Octopus Go (Hamburg) at 25.2c/kWh



About Ohme



Ohme was founded in 2017 and is the UK's leading smart charging platform

provider.



At the forefront of EV charging, Ohme offers a smart charging system solution

for consumers, business and fleets that enables consumers to charge at off-peak

times and reduce their charging costs and environmental impact. Ohme has been

named by outside investors as a 'gigacorn' - a company that has the potential to

get rid of one gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.



Ohme is the official charger provider for Motability Operations, the largest

fleet in the UK. Ohme has just passed the rigorous industry standard

certifications for ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 for monitoring quality processes and

information security.



