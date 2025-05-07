Aeson Power Showcases Innovative Sodium Battery Technology at EES Europe 2025 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - At EES Europe 2025, one of the leading events for the nergy
storage industry, Aeson Power debuted its sodium products including the
SIBPOM-4850 for telecommunications, the SIBPOM-12100 for UPS, the SIBPOM-125kWh
energy storage cabinet for C&I-scale, and the NaForce and NaPulse for passenger
car.
Aeson Power's sodium products utilize NFPP polyanionic technology battery cells.
The products feature intrinsic safety (capacity can be fully restored after
discharging to zero volts), excellent high-temperature resistance (cells operate
normally at 60 C), superior rate performance, high charge-discharge efficiency
(RTE easily exceeds 95%), and long life (over 15,000 cycles).
For the C&I energy storage, Aeson Power launched sodium product SIBPOM-125kWh
energy storage cabinet with safety, intelligence, wide temperature range, and
high energy density, and has passed strict third-party tests based on lithium
battery standards such as IEC 62619 and IEC 62933.
For the vehicle, Aeson Power introduced two series of sodium-ion batteries - the
NaForce following European standards (EU) and NaPulse following Japanese
standards (JIS) - each of which includes both a start-stop option and a starting
option and provides instant starting at extreme temperatures, fast charging,
light weight design and long service life, especially the start-stop batteries,
which have a deep cycle capacity of 180,000. They are suitable for passenger car
and the best alternative to AGM and MF batteries.
Along with the sodium product, Aeson Power also displayed the lithium battery
energy storage products - a 261kWh C&I energy storage cabinet and a 5MWh
containerized energy storage system - certified to IEC standards by TÜV SÜD and
French BV and the bipolar lead-acid battery - TRE, TUS, TSS, THS series - with
excellent PSoC cycling, better cranking performance, and high power output.
Aeson Power's general manager Shirley Zhang stated, "Our bipolar lead-acid
batteries are globally unique in low temperature of -40C performance, with wide
market adoption. Now, our sodium-ion batteries will also achieve breakthroughs.
The safety of sodium battery technology is a critical foundation for future
applications. Aeson Power will keep focusing R&D resources on sodium
technology."
About Aeson Power
Aeson Power is a trusted Australian provider of reliable energy solutions,
including industry-proven batteries and cutting-edge energy storage solutions.
Aeson Power has built an innovation ecosystem, spanning material selection, cell
design, and system integration and become a pioneer in next-generation energy
storage solutions. Visit http://www.aesonpower.com for more information.
Pressekontakt:
mailto:ivansxu@aesonpower.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179569/6028201
OTS: Aeson Power
About Aeson Power
Aeson Power is a trusted Australian provider of reliable energy solutions,
including industry-proven batteries and cutting-edge energy storage solutions.
Aeson Power has built an innovation ecosystem, spanning material selection, cell
design, and system integration and become a pioneer in next-generation energy
storage solutions. Visit http://www.aesonpower.com for more information.
Pressekontakt:
mailto:ivansxu@aesonpower.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179569/6028201
