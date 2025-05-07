Aeson Power Showcases Innovative Sodium Battery Technology at EES Europe 2025 (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - At EES Europe 2025, one of the leading events for the nergy

storage industry, Aeson Power debuted its sodium products including the

SIBPOM-4850 for telecommunications, the SIBPOM-12100 for UPS, the SIBPOM-125kWh

energy storage cabinet for C&I-scale, and the NaForce and NaPulse for passenger

car.



Aeson Power's sodium products utilize NFPP polyanionic technology battery cells.

The products feature intrinsic safety (capacity can be fully restored after

discharging to zero volts), excellent high-temperature resistance (cells operate

normally at 60 C), superior rate performance, high charge-discharge efficiency

(RTE easily exceeds 95%), and long life (over 15,000 cycles).





For the C&I energy storage, Aeson Power launched sodium product SIBPOM-125kWh

energy storage cabinet with safety, intelligence, wide temperature range, and

high energy density, and has passed strict third-party tests based on lithium

battery standards such as IEC 62619 and IEC 62933.



For the vehicle, Aeson Power introduced two series of sodium-ion batteries - the

NaForce following European standards (EU) and NaPulse following Japanese

standards (JIS) - each of which includes both a start-stop option and a starting

option and provides instant starting at extreme temperatures, fast charging,

light weight design and long service life, especially the start-stop batteries,

which have a deep cycle capacity of 180,000. They are suitable for passenger car

and the best alternative to AGM and MF batteries.



Along with the sodium product, Aeson Power also displayed the lithium battery

energy storage products - a 261kWh C&I energy storage cabinet and a 5MWh

containerized energy storage system - certified to IEC standards by TÜV SÜD and

French BV and the bipolar lead-acid battery - TRE, TUS, TSS, THS series - with

excellent PSoC cycling, better cranking performance, and high power output.



Aeson Power's general manager Shirley Zhang stated, "Our bipolar lead-acid

batteries are globally unique in low temperature of -40C performance, with wide

market adoption. Now, our sodium-ion batteries will also achieve breakthroughs.

The safety of sodium battery technology is a critical foundation for future

applications. Aeson Power will keep focusing R&D resources on sodium

technology."



About Aeson Power



Aeson Power is a trusted Australian provider of reliable energy solutions,

including industry-proven batteries and cutting-edge energy storage solutions.

Aeson Power has built an innovation ecosystem, spanning material selection, cell

design, and system integration and become a pioneer in next-generation energy

storage solutions. Visit http://www.aesonpower.com for more information.



