MBB SE Rockets to SDAX Status
MBB SE's ascent to the SDAX index is a testament to its financial prowess and strategic growth, underscoring its status as a powerhouse in the German market.
- MBB SE has been promoted to the SDAX index, effective from May 9, 2025.
- The company is now among the 160 largest listed companies in Germany based on free-float market capitalization and trading volume.
- MBB SE achieved record revenues of €1,068 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% in 2024.
- Since its IPO, MBB has increased its EBITDA 25-fold and has seen nearly 20% average annual revenue growth.
- The company is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the current financial year and has net liquidity of €554 million.
- The promotion to SDAX follows the recent promotion of MBB’s subsidiary, Friedrich Vorwerk, to the same index.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at MBB is on 13.05.2025.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 158,50EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,82 % since publication.
+1,90 %
+2,56 %
+20,12 %
+57,79 %
+55,64 %
+36,05 %
+154,78 %
+627,27 %
+1.240,00 %
ISIN:DE000A0ETBQ4WKN:A0ETBQ
