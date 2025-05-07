MBB SE Rockets to SDAX Status

MBB SE has been promoted to the SDAX index, effective from May 9, 2025.

The company is now among the 160 largest listed companies in Germany based on free-float market capitalization and trading volume.

MBB SE achieved record revenues of €1,068 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% in 2024.

Since its IPO, MBB has increased its EBITDA 25-fold and has seen nearly 20% average annual revenue growth.

The company is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the current financial year and has net liquidity of €554 million.

The promotion to SDAX follows the recent promotion of MBB’s subsidiary, Friedrich Vorwerk, to the same index.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at MBB is on 13.05.2025.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 158,50EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,82 % since publication.





