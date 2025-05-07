93 0 Kommentare Court Grants 3-Month Extension to Brödernas Group (16 BROD 27 PIK)

The Stockholm District Court has granted Brödernas Group AB a crucial three-month extension for its company restructuring, pushing the deadline to July 17, 2025. This extension encompasses all group companies, including the parent company, though some approvals are still pending. Richard Forsshéll, CEO of Brödernas Group AB, is available for inquiries, as announced by EQS News under UK regulation.

