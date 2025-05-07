    StartseiteAnleihen16 BROD 27 PIK AnleiheNachrichten zu 16 BROD 27 PIK
    Court Grants 3-Month Extension to Brödernas Group (16 BROD 27 PIK)

    The Stockholm District Court has granted Brödernas Group AB a crucial three-month extension for its company restructuring, pushing the deadline to July 17, 2025. This extension encompasses all group companies, including the parent company, though some approvals are still pending. Richard Forsshéll, CEO of Brödernas Group AB, is available for inquiries, as announced by EQS News under UK regulation.

    • The Stockholm District Court has approved an extension of Brödernas Group AB's company restructuring by three months.
    • The new deadline for the restructuring is now set for July 17, 2025, unless completed earlier.
    • The extension applies to all group companies, including the parent company, which are also undergoing restructuring.
    • Most group companies have received approval for the extension, while some are still pending review by district courts.
    • Richard Forsshéll is the CEO of Brödernas Group AB and can be contacted for further information.
    • The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group, and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
