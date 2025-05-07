Nichia Successful in Recalling Dominant LEDs from distributor as result of Patent Infringement Lawsuit
Munich (ots) - In January 2025, certain automotive LEDs manufactured by
Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
("Dominant") were recalled from a distributor pursuant to a patent infringement
lawsuit filed by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") at the Düsseldorf Local Division
of the Unified Patent Court. The below three Dominant LEDs which had been
distributed in the market were subject to the lawsuit and the recall: Spice Plus
2120 Multi Color SKRTB-FHG (RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3030 Multi Color S6RTB-THG
(RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3014 SEW-YZSG.
The lawsuit related to Nichia's patent EP2323178, which covers epoxy resins for
LED packages that exhibit excellent heat and light resistance. This technology
is of particular importance in automotive lighting applications, where highly
reliable LEDs are required.
Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
("Dominant") were recalled from a distributor pursuant to a patent infringement
lawsuit filed by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") at the Düsseldorf Local Division
of the Unified Patent Court. The below three Dominant LEDs which had been
distributed in the market were subject to the lawsuit and the recall: Spice Plus
2120 Multi Color SKRTB-FHG (RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3030 Multi Color S6RTB-THG
(RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3014 SEW-YZSG.
The lawsuit related to Nichia's patent EP2323178, which covers epoxy resins for
LED packages that exhibit excellent heat and light resistance. This technology
is of particular importance in automotive lighting applications, where highly
reliable LEDs are required.
The Düsseldorf Local Division of the Unified Patent Court now issued a decision
on March 28, 2025 confirming a settlement between Nichia and the defendant,
Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH, a German electronic components distributor
which sold the Dominant LEDs. The settlement fully confirms Nichia's patent
infringement claims in relation to the Dominant LEDs, namely to cease the sales
in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to recall and destruct the
products, to provide information and rendering account, and to compensate Nichia
for damages.
Nichia also holds family patents of EP2323178 in the following countries: Japan,
U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan, and Korea
The recent legal victories in relation to automotive products reinforce Nichia's
dedication to defend its intellectual property, particularly in the automotive
industry. As an innovation and technology leader, Nichia relies on its robust
portfolio of intellectual property as a catalyst for future innovation, and
protecting its patents is essential to maintain Nichia's competitive edge.
Contact:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6028346
OTS: Nichia Corporation
on March 28, 2025 confirming a settlement between Nichia and the defendant,
Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH, a German electronic components distributor
which sold the Dominant LEDs. The settlement fully confirms Nichia's patent
infringement claims in relation to the Dominant LEDs, namely to cease the sales
in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to recall and destruct the
products, to provide information and rendering account, and to compensate Nichia
for damages.
Nichia also holds family patents of EP2323178 in the following countries: Japan,
U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan, and Korea
The recent legal victories in relation to automotive products reinforce Nichia's
dedication to defend its intellectual property, particularly in the automotive
industry. As an innovation and technology leader, Nichia relies on its robust
portfolio of intellectual property as a catalyst for future innovation, and
protecting its patents is essential to maintain Nichia's competitive edge.
Contact:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6028346
OTS: Nichia Corporation
Autor folgen