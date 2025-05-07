Nichia Successful in Recalling Dominant LEDs from distributor as result of Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Munich (ots) - In January 2025, certain automotive LEDs manufactured by

Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

("Dominant") were recalled from a distributor pursuant to a patent infringement

lawsuit filed by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") at the Düsseldorf Local Division

of the Unified Patent Court. The below three Dominant LEDs which had been

distributed in the market were subject to the lawsuit and the recall: Spice Plus

2120 Multi Color SKRTB-FHG (RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3030 Multi Color S6RTB-THG

(RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3014 SEW-YZSG.



The lawsuit related to Nichia's patent EP2323178, which covers epoxy resins for

LED packages that exhibit excellent heat and light resistance. This technology

is of particular importance in automotive lighting applications, where highly

reliable LEDs are required.





The Düsseldorf Local Division of the Unified Patent Court now issued a decision

on March 28, 2025 confirming a settlement between Nichia and the defendant,

Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH, a German electronic components distributor

which sold the Dominant LEDs. The settlement fully confirms Nichia's patent

infringement claims in relation to the Dominant LEDs, namely to cease the sales

in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to recall and destruct the

products, to provide information and rendering account, and to compensate Nichia

for damages.



Nichia also holds family patents of EP2323178 in the following countries: Japan,

U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan, and Korea



The recent legal victories in relation to automotive products reinforce Nichia's

dedication to defend its intellectual property, particularly in the automotive

industry. As an innovation and technology leader, Nichia relies on its robust

portfolio of intellectual property as a catalyst for future innovation, and

protecting its patents is essential to maintain Nichia's competitive edge.



