    Nichia Successful in Recalling Dominant LEDs from distributor as result of Patent Infringement Lawsuit

    Munich (ots) - In January 2025, certain automotive LEDs manufactured by
    Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
    ("Dominant") were recalled from a distributor pursuant to a patent infringement
    lawsuit filed by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") at the Düsseldorf Local Division
    of the Unified Patent Court. The below three Dominant LEDs which had been
    distributed in the market were subject to the lawsuit and the recall: Spice Plus
    2120 Multi Color SKRTB-FHG (RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3030 Multi Color S6RTB-THG
    (RGB 3in1), Spice Plus 3014 SEW-YZSG.

    The lawsuit related to Nichia's patent EP2323178, which covers epoxy resins for
    LED packages that exhibit excellent heat and light resistance. This technology
    is of particular importance in automotive lighting applications, where highly
    reliable LEDs are required.

    The Düsseldorf Local Division of the Unified Patent Court now issued a decision
    on March 28, 2025 confirming a settlement between Nichia and the defendant,
    Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH, a German electronic components distributor
    which sold the Dominant LEDs. The settlement fully confirms Nichia's patent
    infringement claims in relation to the Dominant LEDs, namely to cease the sales
    in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to recall and destruct the
    products, to provide information and rendering account, and to compensate Nichia
    for damages.

    Nichia also holds family patents of EP2323178 in the following countries: Japan,
    U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Taiwan, and Korea

    The recent legal victories in relation to automotive products reinforce Nichia's
    dedication to defend its intellectual property, particularly in the automotive
    industry. As an innovation and technology leader, Nichia relies on its robust
    portfolio of intellectual property as a catalyst for future innovation, and
    protecting its patents is essential to maintain Nichia's competitive edge.

    Contact:

    Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
    Tel:+81-884-22-2311
    Fax:+81-884-23-7717

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6028346
    OTS: Nichia Corporation




