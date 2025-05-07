    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Infosys and International Tennis Hall of Fame Renew Collaboration until 2028, Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Tennis

    Newport, R.I. (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys and ITHF extend digital innovation
    collaboration for three years following the launch of Famer's Duel, a generative
    AI-powered game engaging fans and celebrating tennis legends.

    DRE0Q6gWZ1HOUFpk%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global
    leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the International
    Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) (https://www.tennisfame.com/) have announced an
    extension of their collaboration for a further three years that will help
    support the Hall of Fame's mission to preserve the history of tennis as well as
    the iconic induction celebration that will feature the likes of Maria Sharapova
    and Bob & Mike Bryan in the Class of 2025.

    Last year, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame launched Famers
    engagement game powered by Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) . The experience allows
    tennis fans to own a pack of digital legends cards of players such as Tracy
    Austin, Stan Smith, Gigi Fernandez, Leander Paes and Michael Chang. The cards
    are customized using generative AI and players engage in a tennis-style digital
    game against friends, the game bot, or any other fan joining the game from
    around the world - bringing together the tennis community in an arcade style
    experience. This launch demonstrates how technology can connect with modern
    audiences while honoring the rich heritage of tennis.

