Infosys and International Tennis Hall of Fame Renew Collaboration until 2028, Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Tennis

Newport, R.I. (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys and ITHF extend digital innovation

collaboration for three years following the launch of Famer's Duel, a generative

AI-powered game engaging fans and celebrating tennis legends.



leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the International

Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) (https://www.tennisfame.com/) have announced an

extension of their collaboration for a further three years that will help

support the Hall of Fame's mission to preserve the history of tennis as well as

the iconic induction celebration that will feature the likes of Maria Sharapova

and Bob & Mike Bryan in the Class of 2025.







engagement game powered by Infosys Topaz

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) . The experience allows

tennis fans to own a pack of digital legends cards of players such as Tracy

Austin, Stan Smith, Gigi Fernandez, Leander Paes and Michael Chang. The cards

are customized using generative AI and players engage in a tennis-style digital

game against friends, the game bot, or any other fan joining the game from

around the world - bringing together the tennis community in an arcade style

experience. This launch demonstrates how technology can connect with modern

audiences while honoring the rich heritage of tennis.



Last year, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame launched FamersDuel, a new generative AI digital fanengagement game powered by Infosys Topaz. The experience allowstennis fans to own a pack of digital legends cards of players such as TracyAustin, Stan Smith, Gigi Fernandez, Leander Paes and Michael Chang. The cardsare customized using generative AI and players engage in a tennis-style digitalgame against friends, the game bot, or any other fan joining the game fromaround the world - bringing together the tennis community in an arcade styleexperience. This launch demonstrates how technology can connect with modernaudiences while honoring the rich heritage of tennis.The experience builds on existing innovations such as the Metaverse Museum