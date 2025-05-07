Infosys and International Tennis Hall of Fame Renew Collaboration until 2028, Harnessing AI to Revolutionize Tennis
Newport, R.I. (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys and ITHF extend digital innovation
collaboration for three years following the launch of Famer's Duel, a generative
AI-powered game engaging fans and celebrating tennis legends.
Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Finfosy
s.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cda66ee5a54894c78318708
dd8c9b4cc2%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638821320845582574%7CUnk
nown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsI
kFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CBzX2OB3v%2FKfAVbkg2Th0VGjCbT
DRE0Q6gWZ1HOUFpk%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global
leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the International
Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) (https://www.tennisfame.com/) have announced an
extension of their collaboration for a further three years that will help
support the Hall of Fame's mission to preserve the history of tennis as well as
the iconic induction celebration that will feature the likes of Maria Sharapova
and Bob & Mike Bryan in the Class of 2025.
Last year, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame launched Famers
Duel (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffamersdu
el.tennisfame.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cda66ee5a54
894c78318708dd8c9b4cc2%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638821320845
611954%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiO
iJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=snoeRGB5OuvPKeffI
BjEbSn8wiCrd0poS8C21Ks8nkk%3D&reserved=0) , a new generative AI digital fan
engagement game powered by Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) . The experience allows
tennis fans to own a pack of digital legends cards of players such as Tracy
Austin, Stan Smith, Gigi Fernandez, Leander Paes and Michael Chang. The cards
are customized using generative AI and players engage in a tennis-style digital
game against friends, the game bot, or any other fan joining the game from
around the world - bringing together the tennis community in an arcade style
experience. This launch demonstrates how technology can connect with modern
audiences while honoring the rich heritage of tennis.
The experience builds on existing innovations such as the Metaverse Museum (http
s://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tennisfame.com
%2Fmetaverse%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7Cda66ee5a54894c7
8318708dd8c9b4cc2%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63882132084562672
4%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW
