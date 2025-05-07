New Executive Management Board at Bender - the world's leading provider of solutions that make electrical infrastructures smart and safer (FOTO)

Grünberg (ots) - Bender Industries GmbH & Co. KG (Bender) appoints Michael

Breuer as CEO and Nicole Bender as CFO. Heinz Nowicki and Dr. Sven Hartung have

left the company.



As of 01 May, 2025, Bender appoints a new Executive Board - a significant step

marking the strategic realignment of the company. Michael Breuer as Chief

Executive Officer (CEO), and Nicole Bender as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), are

setting the course for the future development of the company.





" On behalf of Bender and the Supervisory Board, I am excited to welcome Michael

Breuer and Nicole Bender as the new Executive Board members of the company.

Michael and Nicole bring a wealth of experience in strategy, finance, and

general management, paired with a strong vision for the future. Their proven

leadership and long-term perspective will be invaluable in guiding Bender toward

continued growth and success. We look forward to embarking on this new chapter

together. " says Dorothea Bender Fernandéz, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.



Michael Breuer, holds degrees as Master of Science in Business Administration

and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and has been with Bender

for over 14 years and has worked in various areas, including service, sales,

business segment management, and regional management. Over the past six years,

he was Vice President APAC and successfully led the Asia-Pacific region while

also serving as Managing Director of the Eetarp Group. He now returns to Germany

for his new role. Michael Breuer is the first CEO to come from within the

company. His vision is clear: " International strength is measured by the depth

of our customer proximity. Only those who truly understand their customers

worldwide will remain relevant globally - and that's where Bender's future lies.

"



Nicole Bender joined Bender's Executive Board as CFO. Previously, since October

2022, she served as Vice President Finance at Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ), where

she was responsible for the global business units, sales organizations, and

global pricing. Prior to that, she was CFO of the medical technology group

Polytech Health & Aesthetics from October 2018 to September 2022. She also held

CFO and other senior leadership positions in industrial companies, including

over 8 years at the family-owned BEUMER Group and 13 years at the DAX-listed

Siemens AG. She holds degrees as Diplom-Betriebswirtin (Diploma in Business

Administration) and a Bachelor in Commercial Economics. Nicole Bender is looking

forward to her new challenge: " The current geopolitical and climatic challenges

require foresight, as well as strategic and financial resilience. At the same

time, new technologies like AI offer exciting opportunities. As CFO, I will

position the company to be sustainable and internationally focused. "



Nicole Bender is not related to the shareholder's family of the company.



The previous Executive Board members have left the company. Heinz Nowicki led

Bender as Chief Sales Officer for 5 years. Dr. Sven Hartung was CFO since

October 2023. The shareholders and the Supervisory Board thank both for their

accomplishments and wish them all the best in their future professional and

personal endeavors.



