New Executive Management Board at Bender - the world's leading provider of solutions that make electrical infrastructures smart and safer (FOTO)
Grünberg (ots) - Bender Industries GmbH & Co. KG (Bender) appoints Michael
Breuer as CEO and Nicole Bender as CFO. Heinz Nowicki and Dr. Sven Hartung have
left the company.
As of 01 May, 2025, Bender appoints a new Executive Board - a significant step
marking the strategic realignment of the company. Michael Breuer as Chief
Executive Officer (CEO), and Nicole Bender as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), are
setting the course for the future development of the company.
" On behalf of Bender and the Supervisory Board, I am excited to welcome Michael
Breuer and Nicole Bender as the new Executive Board members of the company.
Michael and Nicole bring a wealth of experience in strategy, finance, and
general management, paired with a strong vision for the future. Their proven
leadership and long-term perspective will be invaluable in guiding Bender toward
continued growth and success. We look forward to embarking on this new chapter
together. " says Dorothea Bender Fernandéz, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.
Michael Breuer, holds degrees as Master of Science in Business Administration
and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and has been with Bender
for over 14 years and has worked in various areas, including service, sales,
business segment management, and regional management. Over the past six years,
he was Vice President APAC and successfully led the Asia-Pacific region while
also serving as Managing Director of the Eetarp Group. He now returns to Germany
for his new role. Michael Breuer is the first CEO to come from within the
company. His vision is clear: " International strength is measured by the depth
of our customer proximity. Only those who truly understand their customers
worldwide will remain relevant globally - and that's where Bender's future lies.
"
Nicole Bender joined Bender's Executive Board as CFO. Previously, since October
2022, she served as Vice President Finance at Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ), where
she was responsible for the global business units, sales organizations, and
global pricing. Prior to that, she was CFO of the medical technology group
Polytech Health & Aesthetics from October 2018 to September 2022. She also held
CFO and other senior leadership positions in industrial companies, including
over 8 years at the family-owned BEUMER Group and 13 years at the DAX-listed
Siemens AG. She holds degrees as Diplom-Betriebswirtin (Diploma in Business
Administration) and a Bachelor in Commercial Economics. Nicole Bender is looking
forward to her new challenge: " The current geopolitical and climatic challenges
require foresight, as well as strategic and financial resilience. At the same
time, new technologies like AI offer exciting opportunities. As CFO, I will
position the company to be sustainable and internationally focused. "
Nicole Bender is not related to the shareholder's family of the company.
The previous Executive Board members have left the company. Heinz Nowicki led
Bender as Chief Sales Officer for 5 years. Dr. Sven Hartung was CFO since
October 2023. The shareholders and the Supervisory Board thank both for their
accomplishments and wish them all the best in their future professional and
personal endeavors.
Contact:
Heiko Brattig
Content, Campaigns & Communication
Phone: +49 6401 807-524
mailto:content@bender.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113497/6028418
OTS: Bender GmbH & Co. KG
