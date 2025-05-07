    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    New Executive Management Board at Bender - the world's leading provider of solutions that make electrical infrastructures smart and safer (FOTO)

    Grünberg (ots) - Bender Industries GmbH & Co. KG (Bender) appoints Michael
    Breuer as CEO and Nicole Bender as CFO. Heinz Nowicki and Dr. Sven Hartung have
    left the company.

    As of 01 May, 2025, Bender appoints a new Executive Board - a significant step
    marking the strategic realignment of the company. Michael Breuer as Chief
    Executive Officer (CEO), and Nicole Bender as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), are
    setting the course for the future development of the company.

    " On behalf of Bender and the Supervisory Board, I am excited to welcome Michael
    Breuer and Nicole Bender as the new Executive Board members of the company.
    Michael and Nicole bring a wealth of experience in strategy, finance, and
    general management, paired with a strong vision for the future. Their proven
    leadership and long-term perspective will be invaluable in guiding Bender toward
    continued growth and success. We look forward to embarking on this new chapter
    together. " says Dorothea Bender Fernandéz, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

    Michael Breuer, holds degrees as Master of Science in Business Administration
    and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and has been with Bender
    for over 14 years and has worked in various areas, including service, sales,
    business segment management, and regional management. Over the past six years,
    he was Vice President APAC and successfully led the Asia-Pacific region while
    also serving as Managing Director of the Eetarp Group. He now returns to Germany
    for his new role. Michael Breuer is the first CEO to come from within the
    company. His vision is clear: " International strength is measured by the depth
    of our customer proximity. Only those who truly understand their customers
    worldwide will remain relevant globally - and that's where Bender's future lies.
    "

    Nicole Bender joined Bender's Executive Board as CFO. Previously, since October
    2022, she served as Vice President Finance at Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ), where
    she was responsible for the global business units, sales organizations, and
    global pricing. Prior to that, she was CFO of the medical technology group
    Polytech Health & Aesthetics from October 2018 to September 2022. She also held
    CFO and other senior leadership positions in industrial companies, including
    over 8 years at the family-owned BEUMER Group and 13 years at the DAX-listed
    Siemens AG. She holds degrees as Diplom-Betriebswirtin (Diploma in Business
    Administration) and a Bachelor in Commercial Economics. Nicole Bender is looking
    forward to her new challenge: " The current geopolitical and climatic challenges
    require foresight, as well as strategic and financial resilience. At the same
    time, new technologies like AI offer exciting opportunities. As CFO, I will
    position the company to be sustainable and internationally focused. "

    Nicole Bender is not related to the shareholder's family of the company.

    The previous Executive Board members have left the company. Heinz Nowicki led
    Bender as Chief Sales Officer for 5 years. Dr. Sven Hartung was CFO since
    October 2023. The shareholders and the Supervisory Board thank both for their
    accomplishments and wish them all the best in their future professional and
    personal endeavors.

    Contact:

    Heiko Brattig
    Content, Campaigns & Communication
    Phone: +49 6401 807-524
    mailto:content@bender.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113497/6028418
    OTS: Bender GmbH & Co. KG




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    New Executive Management Board at Bender - the world's leading provider of solutions that make electrical infrastructures smart and safer (FOTO) Bender Industries GmbH & Co. KG (Bender) appoints Michael Breuer as CEO and Nicole Bender as CFO. Heinz Nowicki and Dr. Sven Hartung have left the company. As of 01 May, 2025, Bender appoints a new Executive Board - a significant step marking the …