Vossloh Boosts Dividend Post Successful Year at AGM

Vossloh AG had a successful financial year in 2024, with turnover reaching €1.21 billion and EBIT exceeding €100 million for the first time in over a decade.

The company increased its dividend to €1.10 per share, resulting in a total payout of €23.1 million.

Frank Markus Weber was elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Ulrich M. Harnacke.

Vossloh's order backlog reached an all-time high of €926 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The company sees significant opportunities in the rail sector, especially in Germany, with potential investments of up to €500 billion in infrastructure.

Vossloh is a global leader in rail-related products and services, operating in over 100 countries with a focus on sustainable mobility and climate protection.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Vossloh is on 07.05.2025.

