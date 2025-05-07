    StartseiteAktienVossloh AktieNachrichten zu Vossloh
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vossloh Boosts Dividend Post Successful Year at AGM

    Vossloh AG celebrated a landmark year in 2024, achieving record financial milestones and setting the stage for promising growth in the rail industry.

    Vossloh Boosts Dividend Post Successful Year at AGM
    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Vossloh AG had a successful financial year in 2024, with turnover reaching €1.21 billion and EBIT exceeding €100 million for the first time in over a decade.
    • The company increased its dividend to €1.10 per share, resulting in a total payout of €23.1 million.
    • Frank Markus Weber was elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Ulrich M. Harnacke.
    • Vossloh's order backlog reached an all-time high of €926 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
    • The company sees significant opportunities in the rail sector, especially in Germany, with potential investments of up to €500 billion in infrastructure.
    • Vossloh is a global leader in rail-related products and services, operating in over 100 countries with a focus on sustainable mobility and climate protection.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Vossloh is on 07.05.2025.

    The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 70,20EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.137,22PKT (-0,51 %).


    Vossloh

    -0,14 %
    +2,76 %
    +24,47 %
    +49,00 %
    +49,31 %
    +102,58 %
    +107,33 %
    +27,91 %
    +12.894,45 %
    ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vossloh Boosts Dividend Post Successful Year at AGM Vossloh AG celebrated a landmark year in 2024, achieving record financial milestones and setting the stage for promising growth in the rail industry.