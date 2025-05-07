STEICO SE Confirms 2024 Figures with Final Financial Statements

STEICO SE confirmed its preliminary figures with the final financial statements for 2024, showing a revenue growth of 3.0% to €376.3 million.

The company's EBITDA increased by 38.4% to €79.8 million, and EBIT rose by 18.6% to €36.0 million, with an EBIT margin of 9.5%.

Net profit for 2024 rose by 14.5% to €19.3 million, with earnings per share increasing to €1.37 from €1.20 in the previous year.

The Administrative Board proposes a dividend of €0.20 per share, totaling €2,816,693.00, with the remaining profit carried forward.

The company does not expect a sustained recovery in the construction industry for 2025, forecasting a revenue growth of 3% to around €388 million and an EBIT ratio between 7% and 9%.

STEICO is a global leader in wood fibre insulation materials, offering a range of bio-based construction products and an integrated wooden construction system.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 23,100EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.





