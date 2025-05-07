INDUS Holding Slashes 2025 Sales & EBITA Outlook

INDUS Holding AG has reduced its forecast for sales, adjusted EBITA, and adjusted EBITA margin for the 2025 financial year.

The new forecast expects consolidated sales of EUR 1.70 billion to EUR 1.85 billion, adjusted EBITA of EUR 130 million to EUR 165 million, and an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5% to 9.0%.

The adjustment is due to reduced expectations from INDUS portfolio companies, particularly in the Materials Solutions segment, influenced by disruptive US customs policy since April 2, 2025.

China's extension of export controls on tungsten and tungsten compounds has impacted INDUS Group's portfolio company BETEK, leading to potential revenue loss and increased costs.

There is a risk of revenue loss between EUR 20 to 40 million in the second half of 2025, with adjusted EBITA potentially falling by EUR 8 to 15 million.

The consolidated financial statements for March 31, 2025, and the first quarter of 2025 will be published on May 14, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the Interim Report Q1/3M 2025, at INDUS Holding is on 14.05.2025.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 23,950EUR and was down -5,15 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.121,34PKT (-0,60 %).





