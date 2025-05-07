Brockhaus Technologies: Q1 2025 Revenue Hits €42.4M, EBITDA €2.4M
Brockhaus Technologies AG's Q1 2025 results reveal a blend of growth and challenges, with strategic insights paving the way for future developments.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €42.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 7.0% organic growth compared to Q1 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was €2.4 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%.
- The HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment saw a revenue increase of 10.9% to €35.9 million, driven by higher resale revenue from bikes.
- The number of newly brokered bikes declined by 20% in Q1 2025, with expectations of a slow start in new leasing contracts.
- The Security Technologies segment experienced a revenue drop of 10.6% to €6.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA of €314 thousand and a margin of 4.8%.
- The company is working with KPMG to finalize the audit procedures for its annual financial statements, with a new publication date to be announced.
