Brockhaus Technologies: Q1 2025 Revenue Hits €42.4M, EBITDA €2.4M

Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €42.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 7.0% organic growth compared to Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was €2.4 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%.

The HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment saw a revenue increase of 10.9% to €35.9 million, driven by higher resale revenue from bikes.

The number of newly brokered bikes declined by 20% in Q1 2025, with expectations of a slow start in new leasing contracts.

The Security Technologies segment experienced a revenue drop of 10.6% to €6.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA of €314 thousand and a margin of 4.8%.

The company is working with KPMG to finalize the audit procedures for its annual financial statements, with a new publication date to be announced.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 16,250EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.





