Russian gas resumption to cut European energy prices by 7% in the long term while trade tariffs weigh on US growth global markets

Berlin/Austin (ots) - New Aurora report examines major geopolitical risks to

global gas markets, the uncertainty of future European supply, and the ripple

effect of tariffs on prices in the US, Europe, and Asia due to LNG rerouting.



Aurora Energy Research, the leading global energy market analytics provider, has

today published a new report examining the global consequences of two

geopolitical risks: Russian gas supply and US President Trump's tariff policies.

The report highlights that a resumption of Russian pipeline gas would have a

substantial impact on European energy prices, whereas tariff trade disruptions

could subdue US growth, while offering mixed results for other regions.





At the start of this year, the five-year agreement between Ukraine and Russiaexpired, which had allowed Russian gas to be transported to Europe throughpipelines in Ukraine. Aurora modeled various scenarios of Russian gas transport,comparing the baseline case with scenarios where the flow either fully resumesor is completely halted.If Russian gas flows were to resume at pre-war levels, the European benchmark(TTF) gas prices would decline by 7% in 2030-2060, alleviating market pressuresacross the region. A potential return of Russian pipeline supply would reducethe need for LNG imports, which have played a vital role in compensating forlost transit volumes through Ukraine. If access to more affordable Russian gasis restored, the importance of LNG will diminish significantly, particularly inGermany where demand could drop by 5-12bcm/y, according to Aurora's assessment.The disruption of gas transit through Ukraine has had primarily regionaleffects, according to Aurora, with the steepest price increases concentrated inCentral and Eastern Europe. In the period 2030-2060, the resumption of flowswould have the greatest price impact in Slovakia (-10%), Austria (-9%) and theCzech Republic (-9%), where reliance on Russian pipeline gas was highest.In the US, energy dynamics take a different shape. President Trump implementedsweeping tariffs as part of his "America-first" economic policy. Aurora modeledthree scenarios to analyze the effects of these tariffs: a complete breakdown ofnegotiations, selective application of tariffs, and gradual de-escalation. Eachscenario examines how trade flows shift and the broader economic consequencesthat follow.For the US, tariffs have offsetting effects. Tariffs increase gas demand by 2%due to higher manufacturing activity for local goods but do not significantly