    StartseiteRohstoffeErdgas RohstoffNachrichten zu Erdgas

    Aurora Energy Research study

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Russian gas resumption to cut European energy prices by 7% in the long term while trade tariffs weigh on US growth global markets

    Berlin/Austin (ots) - New Aurora report examines major geopolitical risks to
    global gas markets, the uncertainty of future European supply, and the ripple
    effect of tariffs on prices in the US, Europe, and Asia due to LNG rerouting.

    Aurora Energy Research, the leading global energy market analytics provider, has
    today published a new report examining the global consequences of two
    geopolitical risks: Russian gas supply and US President Trump's tariff policies.
    The report highlights that a resumption of Russian pipeline gas would have a
    substantial impact on European energy prices, whereas tariff trade disruptions
    could subdue US growth, while offering mixed results for other regions.

    At the start of this year, the five-year agreement between Ukraine and Russia
    expired, which had allowed Russian gas to be transported to Europe through
    pipelines in Ukraine. Aurora modeled various scenarios of Russian gas transport,
    comparing the baseline case with scenarios where the flow either fully resumes
    or is completely halted.

    If Russian gas flows were to resume at pre-war levels, the European benchmark
    (TTF) gas prices would decline by 7% in 2030-2060, alleviating market pressures
    across the region. A potential return of Russian pipeline supply would reduce
    the need for LNG imports, which have played a vital role in compensating for
    lost transit volumes through Ukraine. If access to more affordable Russian gas
    is restored, the importance of LNG will diminish significantly, particularly in
    Germany where demand could drop by 5-12bcm/y, according to Aurora's assessment.

    The disruption of gas transit through Ukraine has had primarily regional
    effects, according to Aurora, with the steepest price increases concentrated in
    Central and Eastern Europe. In the period 2030-2060, the resumption of flows
    would have the greatest price impact in Slovakia (-10%), Austria (-9%) and the
    Czech Republic (-9%), where reliance on Russian pipeline gas was highest.

    In the US, energy dynamics take a different shape. President Trump implemented
    sweeping tariffs as part of his "America-first" economic policy. Aurora modeled
    three scenarios to analyze the effects of these tariffs: a complete breakdown of
    negotiations, selective application of tariffs, and gradual de-escalation. Each
    scenario examines how trade flows shift and the broader economic consequences
    that follow.

    For the US, tariffs have offsetting effects. Tariffs increase gas demand by 2%
    due to higher manufacturing activity for local goods but do not significantly
    Seite 1 von 2


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Erdgas - XD0002745517

    Erdgas - kommt es wieder zu Preisanstiegen?

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Erdgas. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Aurora Energy Research study Russian gas resumption to cut European energy prices by 7% in the long term while trade tariffs weigh on US growth global markets New Aurora report examines major geopolitical risks to global gas markets, the uncertainty of future European supply, and the ripple effect of tariffs on prices in the US, Europe, and Asia due to LNG rerouting. Aurora Energy Research, the leading …