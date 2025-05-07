Aurora Energy Research study
Russian gas resumption to cut European energy prices by 7% in the long term while trade tariffs weigh on US growth global markets
Aurora Energy Research, the leading global energy market analytics provider, has
today published a new report examining the global consequences of two
geopolitical risks: Russian gas supply and US President Trump's tariff policies.
The report highlights that a resumption of Russian pipeline gas would have a
substantial impact on European energy prices, whereas tariff trade disruptions
could subdue US growth, while offering mixed results for other regions.
At the start of this year, the five-year agreement between Ukraine and Russia
expired, which had allowed Russian gas to be transported to Europe through
pipelines in Ukraine. Aurora modeled various scenarios of Russian gas transport,
comparing the baseline case with scenarios where the flow either fully resumes
or is completely halted.
If Russian gas flows were to resume at pre-war levels, the European benchmark
(TTF) gas prices would decline by 7% in 2030-2060, alleviating market pressures
across the region. A potential return of Russian pipeline supply would reduce
the need for LNG imports, which have played a vital role in compensating for
lost transit volumes through Ukraine. If access to more affordable Russian gas
is restored, the importance of LNG will diminish significantly, particularly in
Germany where demand could drop by 5-12bcm/y, according to Aurora's assessment.
The disruption of gas transit through Ukraine has had primarily regional
effects, according to Aurora, with the steepest price increases concentrated in
Central and Eastern Europe. In the period 2030-2060, the resumption of flows
would have the greatest price impact in Slovakia (-10%), Austria (-9%) and the
Czech Republic (-9%), where reliance on Russian pipeline gas was highest.
In the US, energy dynamics take a different shape. President Trump implemented
sweeping tariffs as part of his "America-first" economic policy. Aurora modeled
three scenarios to analyze the effects of these tariffs: a complete breakdown of
negotiations, selective application of tariffs, and gradual de-escalation. Each
scenario examines how trade flows shift and the broader economic consequences
that follow.
For the US, tariffs have offsetting effects. Tariffs increase gas demand by 2%
due to higher manufacturing activity for local goods but do not significantly
Axel_Blaubaer schrieb 30.06.24, 12:37
Die negative Saisonalität ist bald vorbei, keine Garantie, nur Wahrscheinlichkeiten.mitdiskutieren »
Bild: 24024_20240630123035_NGSeason
Prognose Dezember 24 : $3.30/MMBtu
EIA
"Natural gas prices. We expect that a drop in U.S. natural gas production in 2024 will continue to put upward pressure on the Henry Hub natural gas spot price. We expect that the Henry Hub spot price will average $2.50 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) this year, 13% higher than we expected last month, with prices rising from $2.12/MMBtu in May to $3.30/MMBtu in December 2024."
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/
Prognose Nachfrage langfristig
Bild: 24024_20240630123557_NGDemandUS
