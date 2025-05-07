Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Reorganisation Update Revealed!
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG embarks on a transformative journey with a restructuring plan to generate EUR 350-450 million by 2027, amidst ongoing creditor negotiations and regulatory compliance.
- Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has received a preliminary restructuring plan from FTI-Andersch AG.
- The restructuring plan includes property disposals expected to generate EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.
- Negotiations for restructuring are anticipated to extend beyond May 2025.
- The company is currently discussing the conclusion or extension of standstill agreements with creditors.
- The announcement is made in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
- Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is listed on various regulated markets, including Berlin and Frankfurt.
