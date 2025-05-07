Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Reorganisation Update Revealed!

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has received a preliminary restructuring plan from FTI-Andersch AG.

The restructuring plan includes property disposals expected to generate EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.

Negotiations for restructuring are anticipated to extend beyond May 2025.

The company is currently discussing the conclusion or extension of standstill agreements with creditors.

The announcement is made in compliance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is listed on various regulated markets, including Berlin and Frankfurt.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 3,0350EUR and was up +1,34 % compared with the previous day.





