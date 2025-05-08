Adtran Networks SE reveals exciting Q1 2025 results
Adtran Networks SE has kicked off 2025 with promising financial strides, showcasing a notable revenue growth and improved earnings, signaling a positive shift in market dynamics.
- Adtran Networks SE reported preliminary Q1 2025 revenues of EUR 114.1 million, a 4.1% increase year-over-year.
- Pro forma gross profit for Q1 2025 was EUR 39.2 million, representing a 6.1% increase from Q1 2024.
- Pro forma EBIT for Q1 2025 was a loss of EUR 4.8 million, an improvement from a loss of EUR 6.2 million in Q1 2024.
- The increase in revenue was attributed to a gradual recovery in customer demand and normalization of customer inventories.
- Adtran Networks SE will publish its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 7, 2025.
- The company emphasizes that pro forma financial results are supplemental and not prepared in accordance with IFRS, aimed at aiding meaningful comparisons of operating results.
