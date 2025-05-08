    StartseiteAktienSMA Solar Technology AktieNachrichten zu SMA Solar Technology
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SMA Group Launches 2025 Fiscal Year Meeting Expectations

    SMA Solar Technology AG embarks on 2025 with a mix of challenges and opportunities, as sales and EBITDA dip but cash flow and net cash see substantial improvement.

    SMA Group Launches 2025 Fiscal Year Meeting Expectations
    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • SMA Solar Technology AG started the 2025 fiscal year with sales of €327.7 million, which is below the previous year's €361.8 million.
    • The company's EBITDA for Q1 2025 was €24.6 million, down from €49.9 million in Q1 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 7.5%.
    • The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, was €1.3 billion, compared to €1.5 billion on March 31, 2024.
    • The Managing Board expects sales and EBITDA to be in the lower third of the guidance range due to macroeconomic challenges and volatile tariff policies.
    • The Large Scale & Project Solutions segment saw significant sales growth, while the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments experienced decreased sales.
    • The SMA Group's free cash flow increased significantly to €96.1 million, and net cash improved to €176.5 million as of March 31, 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Statement January-March 2025, at SMA Solar Technology is on 08.05.2025.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).


    SMA Solar Technology

    -6,27 %
    +7,83 %
    +13,43 %
    +15,91 %
    -66,89 %
    -61,54 %
    -44,40 %
    +18,34 %
    -70,66 %
    ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SMA Group Launches 2025 Fiscal Year Meeting Expectations SMA Solar Technology AG embarks on 2025 with a mix of challenges and opportunities, as sales and EBITDA dip but cash flow and net cash see substantial improvement.