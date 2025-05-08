SMA Group Launches 2025 Fiscal Year Meeting Expectations
SMA Solar Technology AG embarks on 2025 with a mix of challenges and opportunities, as sales and EBITDA dip but cash flow and net cash see substantial improvement.
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
- SMA Solar Technology AG started the 2025 fiscal year with sales of €327.7 million, which is below the previous year's €361.8 million.
- The company's EBITDA for Q1 2025 was €24.6 million, down from €49.9 million in Q1 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 7.5%.
- The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, was €1.3 billion, compared to €1.5 billion on March 31, 2024.
- The Managing Board expects sales and EBITDA to be in the lower third of the guidance range due to macroeconomic challenges and volatile tariff policies.
- The Large Scale & Project Solutions segment saw significant sales growth, while the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments experienced decreased sales.
- The SMA Group's free cash flow increased significantly to €96.1 million, and net cash improved to €176.5 million as of March 31, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Statement January-March 2025, at SMA Solar Technology is on 08.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).
-6,27 %
+7,83 %
+13,43 %
+15,91 %
-66,89 %
-61,54 %
-44,40 %
+18,34 %
-70,66 %
ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte