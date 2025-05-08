DocMorris Unveils Today's AGM Agenda & Capital Raise Strategy!
DocMorris AG is set to elevate its market presence with a CHF 200 million capital increase, empowering its prescription medicine expansion and potentially settling a CHF 95 million bond.
- DocMorris AG plans a fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights amounting to approximately CHF 200 million to finance medium-term growth in the prescription medicines business and potentially repay a CHF 95 million convertible bond.
- The capital increase will involve issuing up to 36,182,790 new registered shares, increasing the capital from CHF 148,350.93 to up to CHF 510,178.83.
- Existing shareholders will receive one subscription right per registered share held, allowing them to subscribe for three new shares per subscription right, with trading and exercise of rights occurring between 13 May 2025 and 21 May 2025.
- The offer price for the new shares is set at CHF 5.75, with the first trading day on the SIX Swiss Exchange expected on 22 May 2025, and payment and settlement on 26 May 2025.
- DocMorris reported a 13.4% increase in external revenue to CHF 296.5 million in Q1 2025, with an EBITDA of minus CHF 16.2 million, reflecting increased marketing expenditure.
- The company continues to see growth in its Rx business and telemedicine services, confirming its revenue and earnings forecast for the year and medium-term targets.
