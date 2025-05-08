SAF-HOLLAND Kicks Off 2025 Strong: EBIT Margin Nears Last Year's Mark
SAF-HOLLAND navigates a challenging Q1 2025 with a dip in sales but stable margins and improved cash flow.
Foto: SAF Holland
- Group sales for SAF-HOLLAND decreased by 11.1% to EUR 449.2 million in Q1 2025 due to weak demand in the Original Equipment segment.
- The adjusted EBIT margin remained almost stable at 9.5%, slightly below the previous year's 9.6%.
- Operating free cash flow improved significantly, reaching EUR +8.2 million, which is EUR 20.6 million higher than the previous year.
- The share of sales from the less cyclical aftermarket business increased to 37.8% from 35.1% the previous year.
- The result for the period was impacted by unrealized foreign currency effects, with a significant decrease in net income to EUR 13.4 million from EUR 26.5 million the previous year.
- SAF-HOLLAND confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting Group sales between EUR 1,850 million and EUR 2,000 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 9% to 10%.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 08.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).
+0,48 %
+3,69 %
+15,66 %
+4,08 %
-10,71 %
+116,59 %
+273,39 %
+23,14 %
-40,21 %
ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte