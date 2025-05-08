SAF-HOLLAND Kicks Off 2025 Strong: EBIT Margin Nears Last Year's Mark

Group sales for SAF-HOLLAND decreased by 11.1% to EUR 449.2 million in Q1 2025 due to weak demand in the Original Equipment segment.

The adjusted EBIT margin remained almost stable at 9.5%, slightly below the previous year's 9.6%.

Operating free cash flow improved significantly, reaching EUR +8.2 million, which is EUR 20.6 million higher than the previous year.

The share of sales from the less cyclical aftermarket business increased to 37.8% from 35.1% the previous year.

The result for the period was impacted by unrealized foreign currency effects, with a significant decrease in net income to EUR 13.4 million from EUR 26.5 million the previous year.

SAF-HOLLAND confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting Group sales between EUR 1,850 million and EUR 2,000 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 9% to 10%.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 08.05.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).





