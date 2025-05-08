Knorr-Bremse Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Performance

Knorr-Bremse started the 2025 fiscal year with strong results, particularly in the Rail Vehicle Systems division.

The company reported a high order intake of €2.4 billion and an order book of €7.4 billion in Q1 2025.

Revenues remained stable at approximately €2 billion, with an operating EBIT of €236 million and an EBIT margin of 12.1%.

Free cash flow improved significantly to €15 million, driven by strong operational performance and working capital optimization.

The Rail Vehicle Systems division saw a 23.5% increase in order intake and a 10.5% rise in revenue, while the Commercial Vehicle Systems division experienced a decline in revenue and EBIT.

Knorr-Bremse confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenues between €8.1 billion and €8.4 billion, an operating EBIT margin between 12.5% and 13.5%, and free cash flow between €700 million and €800 million.

The next important date, Q1/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 08.05.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.285,38PKT (-0,15 %).





