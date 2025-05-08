Knorr-Bremse Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Performance
Knorr-Bremse propels into 2025 with robust performance, showcasing impressive gains in its Rail Vehicle Systems division and reaffirming its optimistic outlook for the year.
Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
- Knorr-Bremse started the 2025 fiscal year with strong results, particularly in the Rail Vehicle Systems division.
- The company reported a high order intake of €2.4 billion and an order book of €7.4 billion in Q1 2025.
- Revenues remained stable at approximately €2 billion, with an operating EBIT of €236 million and an EBIT margin of 12.1%.
- Free cash flow improved significantly to €15 million, driven by strong operational performance and working capital optimization.
- The Rail Vehicle Systems division saw a 23.5% increase in order intake and a 10.5% rise in revenue, while the Commercial Vehicle Systems division experienced a decline in revenue and EBIT.
- Knorr-Bremse confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenues between €8.1 billion and €8.4 billion, an operating EBIT margin between 12.5% and 13.5%, and free cash flow between €700 million and €800 million.
The next important date, Q1/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 08.05.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.285,38PKT (-0,15 %).
-0,06 %
+2,69 %
+16,58 %
+13,86 %
+24,68 %
+27,61 %
+7,60 %
+8,51 %
ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte