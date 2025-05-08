Branicks Group Shines: Strong Letting & Debt Cut in Q1

Branicks Group AG achieved a total letting performance of 78,900 sqm in Q1 2025, with 36,700 sqm from new lettings and 42,200 sqm from contract renewals.

The company repaid EUR 115 million of promissory note loans and continued financial consolidation, aiming to repay remaining loans due in 2025 on schedule.

Assets under management decreased to EUR 11.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, from EUR 11.6 billion at the end of 2024, with a focus on financial consolidation and operational development.

Branicks Group AG reported a significant year-on-year increase in FFO I earnings to EUR 11.4 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 9.0 million in Q1 2024.

The company maintained a high green building ratio of 52.9% in its Commercial Portfolio, with properties awarded sustainability certificates like DGNB, LEED, and BREEAM.

Branicks Group AG plans to focus on portfolio and cash flow optimization, aiming for a positive net result by 2026 and further debt reduction to lower the LTV below 50%.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 08.05.2025.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,9430EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9420EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.





