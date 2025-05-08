FORVIA HELLA Kicks Off Q1 2025 with Strong Sales & Earnings
FORVIA HELLA maintains momentum in 2025, balancing challenges and growth, with strategic foresight and resilience in a dynamic market landscape.
- FORVIA HELLA reported group sales of €2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025, largely maintaining the previous year's level.
- Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was €109 million, with an operating income margin of 5.5%.
- Net cash flow was negative at €-61 million, representing -3.0% of reported sales.
- The Lighting business experienced a sales decline due to phase-outs of series projects, while the Electronics business saw growth driven by the radar segment.
- The company confirmed its fiscal year 2025 outlook, expecting currency-adjusted sales between €7.6 and 8.0 billion and an operating income margin between 5.3% and 6.0%.
- CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold highlighted the company's strategic alignment and cost management in response to a challenging industry environment, with preparations for potential trade restrictions.
