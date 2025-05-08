FORVIA HELLA Kicks Off Q1 2025 with Strong Sales & Earnings

FORVIA HELLA reported group sales of €2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025, largely maintaining the previous year's level.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was €109 million, with an operating income margin of 5.5%.

Net cash flow was negative at €-61 million, representing -3.0% of reported sales.

The Lighting business experienced a sales decline due to phase-outs of series projects, while the Electronics business saw growth driven by the radar segment.

The company confirmed its fiscal year 2025 outlook, expecting currency-adjusted sales between €7.6 and 8.0 billion and an operating income margin between 5.3% and 6.0%.

CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold highlighted the company's strategic alignment and cost management in response to a challenging industry environment, with preparations for potential trade restrictions.

The next important date, Annual General Meeting Fiscal Year 2024, at HELLA is on 16.05.2025.

The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 86,65EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

52 minutes after the article was published, the price was 86,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.285,38PKT (-0,15 %).





