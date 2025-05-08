Aurubis AG Thrives Amid Market Challenges: A Multimetal Success

Aurubis AG achieved an operating EBT of €229 million in the first six months of 2024/25, attributed to higher metal results and increased revenues from sulfuric acid and copper product sales.

The company confirmed its forecast, expecting operating EBT to be approximately in the middle of the €300 to €400 million range for 2024/25.

Aurubis reported a strong metal result due to increased metal prices and higher revenues from sulfuric acid and copper products, despite lower concentrate throughput and reduced treatment and refining charges.

The net cash flow significantly increased to €190 million compared to the previous year, with free cash flow improving to €-151 million from €-363 million.

Aurubis is investing in its growth strategy, with 65% of the €1.7 billion approved for strategic projects already deployed, expecting an additional EBITDA contribution of around €260 million.

The company is expanding its recycling capabilities with the new Aurubis Richmond plant in the US, which will process around 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials annually.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aurubis is on 08.05.2025.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 75,85EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.285,38PKT (-0,15 %).





