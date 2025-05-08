Discover Deutsche Beteiligungs AG's Bold New Future Path!

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) confirmed its forecast with a NAV per share of 36.40 euros as of 31 March 2025, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous financial year.

DBAG's private debt sector is performing well, with a second transaction closed after acquiring a majority stake in ELF Capital.

The company has a strong liquidity position with 226 million euros, enabling it to pursue new investment opportunities and exits.

A dividend proposal of 1.25 euros per share is set, including a 1.00 euro dividend for the financial year 2023/2024 and an additional 0.25 euros for the short financial year 2024.

DBAG has resolved a 20 million euro share buyback program and extended the contracts of Board of Management members Tom Alzin and Jannick Hunecke until 2031.

CFO Melanie Wiese will leave DBAG by the end of 2025, with the head of finance reporting directly to Tom Alzin thereafter.

