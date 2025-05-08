EDAG Engineering Faces Q1 2025 Dip Amid Market Hurdles

Revenue for Q1 2025 decreased to EUR 192.6 million, an 11.5% drop from the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT for Q1 2025 was slightly positive at EUR 1.6 million, down from EUR 13.4 million the previous year.

Order backlog increased to EUR 406.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to EUR 361.4 million at the end of 2024.

The EDAG Group employed 8,949 people worldwide as of March 31, 2025, a decrease from 9,133 employees the previous year.

The company anticipates a revenue decline of up to approximately 8% and an adjusted EBIT margin of up to approximately 3% for the first half of 2025.

Despite market challenges, EDAG sees growth potential in new focus industries and aims to leverage opportunities in the automotive sector.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 08.05.2025.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 6,5500EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,5300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.





