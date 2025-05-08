GFT Technologies Kicks Off 2025 with Robust Growth

GFT Technologies SE reported a 4% increase in group revenue for Q1 2025, driven by a 24% growth in the insurance sector and stable banking business.

The company experienced solid growth in the Americas and APAC regions, with a 14% increase in order backlog, while facing challenges in the UK market.

GFT entered the robotics industry with a significant AI contract and trained over 10,000 engineers in its GenAI product, boosting software development productivity by 50-90%.

Adjusted EBIT decreased by 18% year-on-year to EUR 15.09 million, primarily due to higher personnel costs and challenges in the UK market.

GFT initiated a share buy-back program worth up to EUR 15 million, reflecting confidence in its five-year strategy, which aims for EUR 930 million in revenue for 2025.

The company targets EUR 1.5 billion in revenue by 2029, with a focus on organic growth, acquisitions, and a shift towards higher-margin services.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at GFT Technologies is on 08.05.2025.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 25,38EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,33EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.131,83PKT (-0,54 %).






