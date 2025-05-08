Mister Spex SE Boosts EBIT by €3M, Turns Cash Flow Positive in Q1 2025

Mister Spex SE improved its EBIT by €3 million year-on-year to €-6.3 million in Q1 2025, reflecting positive impacts from transformation measures.

Operating cash flow turned positive at €2.3 million, leading to a €3.2 million year-on-year improvement in free cash flow to €-1.5 million.

Net revenue decreased by 13% year-on-year to €44.7 million, mainly due to store closures and reduced promotional activities.

The gross margin increased by 441 basis points to 56.4%, supported by the expansion of the SpexPro private label and reduced discounting.

The German store network saw like-for-like sales growth of 13%, with the average order value for prescription glasses exceeding €200.

Mister Spex confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, focusing on executing the "SpexFocus" strategy and optimizing gross margins.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Mister Spex is on 08.05.2025.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,5150EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.





