Mister Spex SE Boosts EBIT by €3M, Turns Cash Flow Positive in Q1 2025
Mister Spex SE showcases resilience with strategic transformations boosting EBIT and cash flow, despite revenue challenges, while gearing up for future growth with the 'SpexFocus' strategy.
- Mister Spex SE improved its EBIT by €3 million year-on-year to €-6.3 million in Q1 2025, reflecting positive impacts from transformation measures.
- Operating cash flow turned positive at €2.3 million, leading to a €3.2 million year-on-year improvement in free cash flow to €-1.5 million.
- Net revenue decreased by 13% year-on-year to €44.7 million, mainly due to store closures and reduced promotional activities.
- The gross margin increased by 441 basis points to 56.4%, supported by the expansion of the SpexPro private label and reduced discounting.
- The German store network saw like-for-like sales growth of 13%, with the average order value for prescription glasses exceeding €200.
- Mister Spex confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, focusing on executing the "SpexFocus" strategy and optimizing gross margins.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Mister Spex is on 08.05.2025.
The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,5150EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.
+2,72 %
+12,59 %
+10,55 %
-14,61 %
-45,91 %
-76,62 %
-93,86 %
ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte